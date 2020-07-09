VALORANT’s new dragon-themed skin bundle costs an eye-watering $95

VALORANT’s first Ultra Edition skin bundle releases tomorrow, and as expected, it doesn’t come cheap.

Elderflame, the fiery dragon-themed skin collection, costs an astonishing 9990 VP, or approximately $95. It’s by far the most expensive bundle, with each skin averaging around 2475 VP ($24).

Ultra Edition is one of five skin tiers in VALORANT, and one step below the highest tier (Exclusive).

Awaken the fire within. Unlock VALORANT’s first Ultra Edition Skins: Elderflame. Available in the store July 10. pic.twitter.com/1qrSKAjRTX — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 8, 2020

In terms of price, $95 is on the high end, but considering its quality, it’s no wonder. Riot Games has been delivering expensive skins for years in League of Legends, with ultimate skins costing 3250 RP, or $25.

The same can’t be said for its free-to-play competition, however. The most expensive Apex Legends weapon skin costs $18, and skins are considerably cheaper in games like Call of Duty: Warzone, and even Fortnite.

The Elderflame bundle hits the store on Friday, July 10, and includes weapon skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Vandal, Operator, and a melee weapon. Each of the skins has a unique reload animation and in terms of quality, are far and above anything VALORANT fans have seen before.

When the skins are upgraded with Radianite—which is available from leveling up the battle pass or purchased through VALORANT’s store—they gain new animations, sounds, and aesthetics. This includes a Smaug-like fire-breathing finishing blow animation.