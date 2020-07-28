Riot leaks new VALORANT agent named Killjoy and abilities on official website

Riot Games seemingly leaked VALORANT‘s next agent on the company’s official website. The character is named Killjoy, and she’s the latest techmaster that might join the game’s roster.

Fans actually found a webpage up on Riot’s official VALORANT website named “Enter Killjoy”—the page had all of her abilities on display in video form, as well as a brief description for each. The page only had a temporary banner attached, and no images of the character were revealed.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The videos on the webpage were made private shortly after, but the webpage remained up. Here are all of Killjoy’s abilities, as seen on the page, with the descriptions supposedly written by the character herself.

Alarmbot

“Equip and deploy a bot that hunts down enemies who dare to get in range. When my killer robot friend reaches its target, boom goes the idiot.”

“Alarmbot not only deals damage, it temporarily leaves affected targets vulnerable to double damage from all sources. Hold equip if you want to recall your deployed bot.”

Turret

“Sometimes it’s good to plant some roots. Deploy a turret that fires at enemies within its 180 degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret.”

With my turret, I can hold an area pretty well myself while the others cover the angles I can’t.

Nanoswarm

“OK check this out. Throw the grenade. When it lands, it goes quiet. Then, activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots and catch the enemy crying. I love this trick!”

Lockdown

“You’ll have to adjust your timing for the windup, but once you get this device going, it detains all enemies caught in its radius for about eight seconds. Yeah, enemies can destroy it—except I built plenty more.”

A Redditor also recorded all of Killjoy’s abilities and created one video with the footage. With turrets and massive zone control tools, she seems like a must-pick agent for team compositions when she releases.