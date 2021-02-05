Cloud9 Blue signs poiz, will field 6-man VALORANT roster

The Cloud9 Blue VALORANT team is taking a six-man approach to its roster after announcing the addition of Michael “poiz” Possis today. Primarily a Jett player, poiz will seek to help fill the void left by C9 Blue’s former duelist Tyson “TenZ” Ngo.

In the announcement video, poiz said he learned a lot about playing Jett from watching TenZ's streams. Poiz says he'll be stepping in on certain maps and matches in the future when C9 plays.

We said we were poised to make an announcement and here it is.



Please welcome @poizFPS to #C9BLUE as our 6th member! #LETSGOC9 pic.twitter.com/7u9lRlFG55 — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) February 5, 2021

The six-man roster hasn't been used too often in professional VALORANT so far, especially by some of the top-tier teams. But it's recently become a popular tactic for some of the world's best CS:GO teams, such as Astralis, Team Vitality, and Natus Vincere. These teams will frequently sub in players specialized in specific maps. With the agents in VALORANT, teams will have more specialization options available if others begin to consider this approach.

This latest addition seemingly wraps up a series of roster changes that Cloud9 Blue has been through. Following TenZ's decision to step down last month, the team has added Nathan "leaf" Orf and Son "xeta" Seon-ho, as well as coach Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum.

While C9 aren't competing in the ongoing Challengers event in the VALORANT Champions Tour, they'll look to qualify for Challengers Two when open qualifiers begin on Feb. 10.

