Cloud9’s TenZ steps down from VALORANT roster

In a surprising move, Cloud9’s Tyson “TenZ” Ngo has stepped down from its VALORANT team. He will pursue content creation instead.
In the early days of the VALORANT beta, TenZ was the first player to reach the VALORANT rank, which is now known as Radiant. He's been an absolute star in the game for every second since coming from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
While TenZ was tearing up the opposition individually, Cloud9 struggled. The team struggled to put their opposition away, finished last in their group in the JBL Quantum Cup, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals of First Strike NA - UMG and NSG.
TenZ was also the first VALORANT player Cloud9 signed. His loss is a huge blow to a team that's already underperforming.
The current Cloud9 roster consists of mitch, vice, and Relyks, with JamezIRL serving as head coach.