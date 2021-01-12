Cloud9’s TenZ steps down from VALORANT roster

In a surprising move, Cloud9’s Tyson “TenZ” Ngo has stepped down from its VALORANT team. He will pursue content creation instead.

In the early days of the VALORANT beta, TenZ was the first player to reach the VALORANT rank, which is now known as Radiant. He's been an absolute star in the game for every second since coming from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The original member of #C9BLUE @TenZ_CS has elected to step down from the team and competitive @PlayVALORANT to pursue content creation



Thank you for all you've contributed to Cloud9 competitively - time to watch you shine in content! pic.twitter.com/moppk8q8pW — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) January 12, 2021

Congratulations to @Cloud9's @TenZ_CS who pulled off the quad crown of leading Average Combat Score at all four North America Ignition Series tournaments



🥇 Pop Flash: 282 ACS

🥇 FaZe Clan Invitational: 277 ACS

🥇 PAX Arena Invitational: 311 ACS

🥇 T1 x NSG Showdown: 305 ACS pic.twitter.com/PRe9dxXfDL — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 31, 2020

the crazy thing about phox is that even with him cheating in a tournament, he still couldn't outperform @cloud9 @TenZ_CS pic.twitter.com/C0Gcf77jjo — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) July 20, 2020

While TenZ was tearing up the opposition individually, Cloud9 struggled. The team struggled to put their opposition away, finished last in their group in the JBL Quantum Cup, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals of First Strike NA - UMG and NSG.

TenZ was also the first VALORANT player Cloud9 signed. His loss is a huge blow to a team that's already underperforming.

The current Cloud9 roster consists of mitch, vice, and Relyks, with JamezIRL serving as head coach.