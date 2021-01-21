Cloud9 Blue signs leaf to its VALORANT roster

Nathan “leaf” Orf is officially on Cloud9 Blue’s VALORANT roster.

After serving as a stand-in for three tournaments, C9 welcomed leaf to the official lineup today. Son "xeta" Seon-ho has also been on trial with the team, but C9 has yet to announce if he'll be signed, too.

"I'd probably like to be one of the top players in the game," leaf said in the announcement video. "I definitely think I have the capabilities to be so."

It's unclear exactly what role leaf will play for C9. The former CS:GO pro picked Omen, Killjoy, Cypher, and Reyna during last week's NSG Winter Championship, giving the team plenty of flexibility going forward.

C9 will likely solidify the fifth spot on its roster soon, especially with the first open qualifier for the VALORANT Champions Tour just around the corner. The Battlefy qualifier page also lists poiz, who topped the NA ranked leaderboard in November under "DOINKMACHINE97," as a participating player on C9's roster.

C9 had big holes to fill after star fragger Tyson "TenZ" Ngo stepped down from C9's starting roster to pursue content creation last week. The organization also parted ways with in-game leader Josh "shinobi" Abastado in December following a disappointing showing at First Strike.

The VALORANT Champions Tour Open Qualifier begins on Jan. 27.