Cloud9 Blue parts ways with IGL shinobi

Cloud9 Blue is shaking up its VALORANT roster.

C9 parted ways with in-game leader Josh “shinobi” Abastado today after failing to qualify for the First Strike main event earlier this month, the biggest VALORANT tournament to date. Shinobi will be “freely [seeking] out new opportunities” while C9 searches for a new IGL.

Thanks @Cloud9 for the time spent and for allowing me to freely seek out new opportunities. Best of luck to the rest of the team moving forward and thanks to everyone for the support!❤️ https://t.co/XEUrjjzuY1 — Josh Abastado (@shinobi_fps) December 11, 2020

It’s unsurprising that C9 is making adjustments. Though they came in first place in the NSG Open Qualifier, they were ultimately eliminated from the Closed Qualifier and unsuccessful in the UMG tournament. Expectations are high for the organization and few people thought they’d be watching First Strike from the sidelines, especially with star fragger Tyson “TenZ” Ngo on the roster.

The team also made a coaching switch in late November, releasing Ash “Chu” Long and promoting assistant coach James “JamezIRL” Macaulay to head coach.

While changes were expected, C9 is scheduled to participate in this weekend’s JBL Quantum Cup. Being one player down, it’s unclear who will be subbed in with 24 hours until the event kicks off. C9 may trial an IGL for the event and a good performance could potentially earn them a more permanent spot on the team.

The JBL Quantum Cup begins tomorrow at 3pm CT, where eight teams will compete for a $50,000 prize pool.