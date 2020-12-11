VALORANT JBL Quantum Cup: Schedule, scores, and standings

For fans missing the VALORANT action following last week’s First Strike event, you won’t have to wait long.

This weekend’s JBL Quantum Cup, organized by ESL, will feature some of North America’s best teams, including First Strike champions 100 Thieves. Squads will compete in the two-day tournament for their slice of the $50,000 prize pool.

The group stage on Dec. 12 will follow a best-of-one round robin format, where eight teams—100 Thieves, TSM, Sentinels, Team Envy, Cloud9 Blue, FaZe Clan, Gen.G, and Time In—will try to elbow their way into the playoffs. The cup will culminate on Dec. 13, where four teams will participate in a best-of-three single-elimination bracket to determine who comes out on top.

VALORANT fans can tune into the broadcast on the JBL_Audio Twitch channel.

Here’s the schedule, scores, and standings for the JBL Quantum Cup.

Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 12: Qualifiers run from 3pm CT to 8pm CT.

Sunday, Dec. 13: Playoffs run from 3pm CT to 9pm CT.

This article will be updated when more information is provided.