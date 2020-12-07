100 Thieves are your VALORANT First Strike: North America champions

After over a month of qualifiers and hundreds of matches, the VALORANT First Strike: North America champions have been crowned.

100 Thieves decidedly beat TSM in today’s grand finals 3-1, bringing the trophy home and becoming $40,000 richer. And every single player on this roster contributed to their success.

In one especially spectacular play on Bind, Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk used Raze’s Showstopper to kickstart an ace. After blasting three TSM players with his rocket, Asuna quickly flicked to headshot a fourth. The 17-year-old would patiently watch the spike, taking out Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik for the fifth and final frag.

And team captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin, who typically brings out Sova, opted to play Raze on Split. 100 Thieves took a page out of TSM’s playbook and played a three-duelist comp, which ultimately worked in their favor. The former CS:GO pro also clutched several rounds throughout the four maps, leading all players in the series with 73 kills.

With three vets and two young fraggers, 100 Thieves have quickly found their stride. Even though this roster is just over two months old, they clearly can go toe-to-toe with teams that have played together since the closed beta.

Even though the First Strike grand finals have come to a close, Riot is further investing in VALORANT‘s competitive ecosystem in 2021. The VALORANT Champions Tour will be a season-long global competition that’ll determine who the best team in the world is.