VALORANT First Strike NSG Closed Qualifier: Schedule, bracket, scores, and standings

Which four teams will advance to the regional finals?

After 128 teams competed in last week’s VALORANT First Strike Open Qualifier, only 16 remain. And the stakes are higher than ever.

The First Strike Nerd Street Gamers Closed Qualifier kicks off tomorrow, where the top four squads will advance directly to the regional finals in December. The bottom four will automatically move on to the UMG Closed Qualifier, with the remaining eight teams relegated to test their luck again at the next open qualifier.

Cloud9 Blue had an impressive showing last week, landing the first seed and taking out TSM and Team Envy in the process. But with all 16 teams hungry for a one-way ticket to the final event, this tournament should be as competitive as ever.

Here’s the bracket, schedule, scores, and standings for the First Strike Closed Qualifier.

Bracket and schedule (times are CT)

Group A bracket

Screengrab via VLR.gg

Group B bracket

Screengrab via VLR.gg

Group C bracket

Screengrab via VLR.gg

Group D bracket