TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.20: Full notes and updates

The traditional Teamfight Tactics “fun update” via Patch 11.20 will arrive two weeks earlier than normal, containing a number of buffs and nerfs that will likely shake up the meta.
Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets is scheduled to release on Nov. 3, giving players a total of four weeks to enjoy the new Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes meta via Patch 11.20. With the launch of 11.20, a second Radiant Armory will now drop at Stage 5-1 and at Stage 7-3 for Hyper Roll players. The TFT dev team has also added three new drops to the Radiant Blessing, while increasing its rare drops from 10 to 18 percent.
- Eight item components at a 0.54 percent chance
- A total of three Force of Nature at 0.18 percent chance
- Two Neeko’s Help and 20 gold at 0.18 percent chance
Patch 11.20 will also officially launch Tactician Scouting following testing on the PBE servers. And the sole item receiving a balance change in Patch 11.20 is Radiant Quicksilver, increasing its attack speed from 40 to 45 percent.
From Draconic buffs to a Yasuo and Kled nerf, here are the full notes for TFT Patch 11.20.
Patch 11.20 trait buffs and nerfs
The TFT Reckoning World Championship has come to an end and so will its meta. Nerfs are being applied to traits like Hellion, Forgotten, Spellweaver, and Sentinel. Draconic is slated to receive a number of buffs while the TFT devs take another shot at making Skirmisher a viable late-game comp. The Ranger trait is getting an attack speed buff, and watch out for Abomination players chasing the trait to maximize the full potential of The Monstrosity.
- Abomination: Monstrosity base attack damage buffed from 70/80/100 to 70/90/110
- Abomination: Monstrosity attack damage per level increased from 7/8/10 to 7/9/11
- Draconic three: Four turn egg chance increased from two to four percent
- Draconic Three: Average value of egg increased from 2.9 gold to 3.1 gold
- Draconic Five: Five turn egg chance increased from one to two percent
- Draconic Five: Average value of egg increased from 6.8 gold to 7.3 gold
- Draconic Five: A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers (20 percent chance inside the egg)
- Skirmisher: Bonus attack damage per second increased from 3/8/16 to 4/10/20
- Ranger: Attack speed buffed from 80/180/400 to 80/200/500 percent
- Hellion: Attack speed nerfed from 10/30/80/140 to 10/30/70/125 percent
- Spellweaver: Ability power per stack reduced from 2/4/10 to 2/4/8
- Forgotten: Bonus attack damage and ability power per stack nerfed from 20/40/70/200 to 20/40/60/150
- Sentinel: Bonus attack speed reduced from 25/90/500 to 20/80/500 percent
- Sentinel: Shield reduced from 175/900/2,000 to 175/800/2,000
Patch 11.20 champion buffs and nerfs
One-cost re-roll champions like Vayne, Kalista, and Kled are taking a hit at three-star in Patch 11.20. Akashan will also be nerfed, toning down the Set 5.5 champion’s attack speed. Draven and Kayle, on the other hand, are getting a slight buff to their attack damage. Fiddlesticks is getting a mana buff and Mortdog has buffed Brand.
Viego is the best TFT champion to try to three-star in Patch 11.20. His buff is a mystery, but the dev team did say that “Viego at three-stars is now very powerful.”
One-cost
- Vayne: Silver Bolts true damage nerfed from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100
- Vayne: Attack damage nerfed from 40 to 35
- Kalista: Pierce attack damage scaling nerfed at three-star from 180/200/240 to 180/200/220 percent
- Kalista: Pierce base damage nerfed at three-star from 350/600/1000 to 350/600/900
- Kha’Zix: Taste their Fear damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/500 to 250/350/450
- Kha’Zix: Taste their Fear isolation damage nerfed at three-star from 750/1050/1500 to 750/1050/1350
- Kled: Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60
- Kled: Violent Tendencies fourth attack AD nerfed from 200 to 150 percent
- Tristana: Attack damage buffed from 65 to 70
- Vladimir: Health buffed from 650 to 700
Two-cost
- Brand: Sear damage buffed from 600/900/1,500 to 650/950/1,750
- Soraka: Equinox damage adjusted from 175/275/425 to 200/275/400
Three-cost
- Nocturne: Umbra Blades base damage buffed from 80/90/100 to 100/100/100
- Nunu: Consume damage nerfed at three-star from 450/700/1,750 to 450/700/1,600
Four-cost
- Draven: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85
- Fiddlesticks: Mana buffed from 50/125 to 60/120
- Aphelios: Mana nerfed from 0/150 to 0/170
- Jax: Empowered Strike attack damage buffed from 200/220/400 to 220/240/500 percent
Five-cost
- Akshan: Heroic Swing bonus attack speed nerfed from 70/85/400 to 60/70/400
- Kayle: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85
- Viego: TBD
Patch 11.20 will be released on Oct. 6 and contains additional changes announced in the TFT Patch Rundown. Patch 11.21 is expected to contain only a few balance changes with a focus on Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets for the PBE.