TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.20: Full notes and updates

The traditional Teamfight Tactics “fun update” via Patch 11.20 will arrive two weeks earlier than normal, containing a number of buffs and nerfs that will likely shake up the meta.

Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets is scheduled to release on Nov. 3, giving players a total of four weeks to enjoy the new Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes meta via Patch 11.20. With the launch of 11.20, a second Radiant Armory will now drop at Stage 5-1 and at Stage 7-3 for Hyper Roll players. The TFT dev team has also added three new drops to the Radiant Blessing, while increasing its rare drops from 10 to 18 percent.

Eight item components at a 0.54 percent chance

A total of three Force of Nature at 0.18 percent chance

Two Neeko’s Help and 20 gold at 0.18 percent chance

Patch 11.20 will also officially launch Tactician Scouting following testing on the PBE servers. And the sole item receiving a balance change in Patch 11.20 is Radiant Quicksilver, increasing its attack speed from 40 to 45 percent.

From Draconic buffs to a Yasuo and Kled nerf, here are the full notes for TFT Patch 11.20.

Patch 11.20 trait buffs and nerfs

Image via Riot Games

The TFT Reckoning World Championship has come to an end and so will its meta. Nerfs are being applied to traits like Hellion, Forgotten, Spellweaver, and Sentinel. Draconic is slated to receive a number of buffs while the TFT devs take another shot at making Skirmisher a viable late-game comp. The Ranger trait is getting an attack speed buff, and watch out for Abomination players chasing the trait to maximize the full potential of The Monstrosity.

Abomination : Monstrosity base attack damage buffed from 70/80/100 to 70/90/110

: Monstrosity base attack damage buffed from 70/80/100 to 70/90/110 Abomination : Monstrosity attack damage per level increased from 7/8/10 to 7/9/11

: Monstrosity attack damage per level increased from 7/8/10 to 7/9/11 Draconic three : Four turn egg chance increased from two to four percent

: Four turn egg chance increased from two to four percent Draconic Three : Average value of egg increased from 2.9 gold to 3.1 gold

: Average value of egg increased from 2.9 gold to 3.1 gold Draconic Five : Five turn egg chance increased from one to two percent

: Five turn egg chance increased from one to two percent Draconic Five : Average value of egg increased from 6.8 gold to 7.3 gold

: Average value of egg increased from 6.8 gold to 7.3 gold Draconic Five : A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers (20 percent chance inside the egg)

: A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers (20 percent chance inside the egg) Skirmisher : Bonus attack damage per second increased from 3/8/16 to 4/10/20

: Bonus attack damage per second increased from 3/8/16 to 4/10/20 Ranger : Attack speed buffed from 80/180/400 to 80/200/500 percent

: Attack speed buffed from 80/180/400 to 80/200/500 percent Hellion : Attack speed nerfed from 10/30/80/140 to 10/30/70/125 percent

: Attack speed nerfed from 10/30/80/140 to 10/30/70/125 percent Spellweaver : Ability power per stack reduced from 2/4/10 to 2/4/8

: Ability power per stack reduced from 2/4/10 to 2/4/8 Forgotten : Bonus attack damage and ability power per stack nerfed from 20/40/70/200 to 20/40/60/150

: Bonus attack damage and ability power per stack nerfed from 20/40/70/200 to 20/40/60/150 Sentinel : Bonus attack speed reduced from 25/90/500 to 20/80/500 percent

: Bonus attack speed reduced from 25/90/500 to 20/80/500 percent Sentinel: Shield reduced from 175/900/2,000 to 175/800/2,000

Patch 11.20 champion buffs and nerfs

Image via Riot Games

One-cost re-roll champions like Vayne, Kalista, and Kled are taking a hit at three-star in Patch 11.20. Akashan will also be nerfed, toning down the Set 5.5 champion’s attack speed. Draven and Kayle, on the other hand, are getting a slight buff to their attack damage. Fiddlesticks is getting a mana buff and Mortdog has buffed Brand.

Viego is the best TFT champion to try to three-star in Patch 11.20. His buff is a mystery, but the dev team did say that “Viego at three-stars is now very powerful.”

One-cost

Vayne : Silver Bolts true damage nerfed from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100

: Silver Bolts true damage nerfed from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100 Vayne : Attack damage nerfed from 40 to 35

: Attack damage nerfed from 40 to 35 Kalista : Pierce attack damage scaling nerfed at three-star from 180/200/240 to 180/200/220 percent

: Pierce attack damage scaling nerfed at three-star from 180/200/240 to 180/200/220 percent Kalista : Pierce base damage nerfed at three-star from 350/600/1000 to 350/600/900

: Pierce base damage nerfed at three-star from 350/600/1000 to 350/600/900 Kha’Zix : Taste their Fear damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/500 to 250/350/450

: Taste their Fear damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/500 to 250/350/450 Kha’Zix : Taste their Fear isolation damage nerfed at three-star from 750/1050/1500 to 750/1050/1350

: Taste their Fear isolation damage nerfed at three-star from 750/1050/1500 to 750/1050/1350 Kled : Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60

: Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60 Kled : Violent Tendencies fourth attack AD nerfed from 200 to 150 percent

: Violent Tendencies fourth attack AD nerfed from 200 to 150 percent Tristana : Attack damage buffed from 65 to 70

: Attack damage buffed from 65 to 70 Vladimir: Health buffed from 650 to 700

Two-cost

Brand : Sear damage buffed from 600/900/1,500 to 650/950/1,750

: Sear damage buffed from 600/900/1,500 to 650/950/1,750 Soraka: Equinox damage adjusted from 175/275/425 to 200/275/400

Three-cost

Nocturne : Umbra Blades base damage buffed from 80/90/100 to 100/100/100

: Umbra Blades base damage buffed from 80/90/100 to 100/100/100 Nunu: Consume damage nerfed at three-star from 450/700/1,750 to 450/700/1,600

Four-cost

Draven : Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85

: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85 Fiddlesticks : Mana buffed from 50/125 to 60/120

: Mana buffed from 50/125 to 60/120 Aphelios : Mana nerfed from 0/150 to 0/170

: Mana nerfed from 0/150 to 0/170 Jax: Empowered Strike attack damage buffed from 200/220/400 to 220/240/500 percent

Five-cost

Akshan : Heroic Swing bonus attack speed nerfed from 70/85/400 to 60/70/400

: Heroic Swing bonus attack speed nerfed from 70/85/400 to 60/70/400 Kayle : Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85

: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85 Viego: TBD

Patch 11.20 will be released on Oct. 6 and contains additional changes announced in the TFT Patch Rundown. Patch 11.21 is expected to contain only a few balance changes with a focus on Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets for the PBE.