Here’s every ‘for fun’ TFT Patch 11.20 balance change

A number of Set 5.5 trait and champion changes are slated to take place in the Teamfight Tactics 11.20 patch, game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed in the 11.20 Patch Rundown.

The Draconic trait is getting buffed for value within TFT Patch 11.20, scheduled to release on Oct. 6. Eggs are getting an increase in gold and a new turn five Draconic egg with a 20 percent chance will contain one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers. System changes will include buffs to Radiant Armory and Blessings, while overperforming one-cost champions are getting nerfed at three-star.

From chasing Abomination and Draconic to Yasuo and Kled nerfs, here’s every TFT Patch 11.20 balance change revealed during the Patch Rundown.

Big 11.20 changes

The Sentinel and Forgotten traits will receive nerfs to make room for alternative strategies, while Abomination and Draconic will get a buff. Yasuo will see a small nerf in attack speed from 0.9 to 0.85. And the TFT balance team will take a final shot at making the Skirmisher trait worth pursuing into the late game.

Abomination : Attack damage buffed to 70/90/110.

: Attack damage buffed to 70/90/110. Abomination : Attack damage per level increased to 7/9/11.

: Attack damage per level increased to 7/9/11. Draconic three : Four turn egg chance increased to four percent.

: Four turn egg chance increased to four percent. Draconic Three : Average value of egg increased to 3.1 gold.

: Average value of egg increased to 3.1 gold. Draconic Five: Five turn egg chance increased to two percent.

Five turn egg chance increased to two percent. Draconic Five : Average value of egg increased to 7.3 gold.

: Average value of egg increased to 7.3 gold. Draconic Five : A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers.

: A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers. Forgotten : Bonus attack damage and ability power per stack nerfed to 20/40/60/150.

: Bonus attack damage and ability power per stack nerfed to 20/40/60/150. Sentinel : Bonus attack speed reduced to 20/80/500 percent.

: Bonus attack speed reduced to 20/80/500 percent. Sentinel : Shield reduced to 175/800/2000.

: Shield reduced to 175/800/2000. Skirmisher: Bonus attack damage per second increased to 4/10/20.

Small 11.20 changes

The Spellweaver and Hellion traits are scheduled to get nerfed in TFT Patch 11.20, along with a number of one-cost three-star champions. Draven will get a small buff to his attack damage and players who hit a three-star Viego are in for a treat with the Set 5.5 champion being “very powerful,” according to the Patch Rundown. Radiant Quicksilver will also receive a buff that increases its attack speed from 40 to 45 percent.

Traits

Hellion : Attack speed nerfed slightly from 10/30/80/140 to 10/30/75/140 percent

: Attack speed nerfed slightly from 10/30/80/140 to 10/30/75/140 percent Spellweaver: Ability power per stack nerfed from 2/4/10 to 2/4/8

Champions

Vayne : Nerfed from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100.

: Nerfed from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100. Kalista : Nerfed at three-star from 240 to 220 percent.

: Nerfed at three-star from 240 to 220 percent. Kalista : Base damge nerfed at three-star from 1000 to 900.

: Base damge nerfed at three-star from 1000 to 900. Kha’Zix : Nerfed at three-star from 500 to 450.

: Nerfed at three-star from 500 to 450. Kha’Zix : Isolation damage nerfed at three-star from 1500 to 1350.

: Isolation damage nerfed at three-star from 1500 to 1350. Nunu : Nerfed at three-star from 1750 to 1600.

: Nerfed at three-star from 1750 to 1600. Miss Fortune : Nerfed at three-star from 600 to 550.

: Nerfed at three-star from 600 to 550. Kled : Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60.

: Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60. Vladimir : Health buffed to 700.

: Health buffed to 700. Brand : Buffed from 600/900/1500 to 650/950/1750.

: Buffed from 600/900/1500 to 650/950/1750. Soraka : Adjusted from 175/275/425 to 200/275/400.

: Adjusted from 175/275/425 to 200/275/400. Nocturne : Base damage buffed from 80/90/100 to 100/100/100.

: Base damage buffed from 80/90/100 to 100/100/100. Draven : Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85.

: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85. Fiddlesticks : Mana buffed from 50/125 to 60/120.

: Mana buffed from 50/125 to 60/120. Akshan : Attack speed nerfed from 70/85/400 to 60/70/400.

: Attack speed nerfed from 70/85/400 to 60/70/400. Viego: TBA

System changes

System changes in TFT Patch 11.20 will introduce a second Radiant Armory at Stage 5-1 and during Stage 7-3 in Hyper Roll. The patch will also add several new Radiant Blessing drops and boost the chance to hit a “rare” drop to 18 percent, up from 10.

Here are the new Radiant Blessing drops:

Eight item components at a 0.54 percent chance.

A total of three Force of Nature at 0.18 percent chance.

Two Neeko’s Help and 20 gold at 0.18 percent chance.

All TFT Patch 11.20 balance adjustments are subject to change prior to the update’s release. Players can test out these “fun” nerfs and buffs via PBE or wait until the patch drops on Oct. 6.