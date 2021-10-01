TFT Reckoning World Championship: Standings, scores, and schedule

A total of 20 Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe earned a seat at the Reckoning World Championship, competing over the course of four days for the Set 5.5 title.

The fifth TFT Worlds Championship is scheduled to take place over four days, showcasing one lobby per day. The first day will feature one player from each region, with the lowest seed competing from regions that have multiple representatives at Worlds. The next two days will have the remaining 16 players split into two lobbies, with the top four from each advancing to the Reckoning Worlds finals.

Day one, Oct. 1: The bottom seed from each region compete in a single lobby via five games with the top-four players advancing

Day two, Oct. 2: A total of eight players in lobby A compete via five games with the top four advancing to day four

Day three, Oct. 3: A total of eight players in lobby B compete via five games with the top four advancing to day four

Day four, Oct. 4: The top eight compete in a single lobby. The first player to reach 18 points and win a game earns the TFT Reckoning Worlds title

Oct. 1 TFT Reckoning Worlds standings

A total of eight players competed on the first day at TFT Reckoning Worlds play-in stage: SpencerTFT (NA), Escha (OCE), Shircane (EU), Liuli (CN), SMBappé (LA), Zenia (KR), Nukomaru (JP), and Mplete (BR).

Game one

Escha and Nukomaru started off strong, win streaking to Stage 3-2 that earned both players a top-four finish. SpencerTFT went on a losing streak down to 31 HP, playing Hellion re-roll, earning the first lobby win of the day.

Game two

The Radiant Blessing contained two Thieves Gloves, creating a tight lobby with SMBappé the only tactician able to maintain high HP. Defeating SpencerTFT and Shircane with a double-kill, SMBappé earned his first lobby win with Aphelios Nightbringer and an Akshan two-star.