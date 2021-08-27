TFT Reckoning World Championship: Regions, players, and schedule

Stay up to speed with Riot's fifth TFT World Championship.

Eight regions from around the globe will send their best tacticians to compete in the fifth Teamfight Tactics World Championship this fall.

Scheduled to take place in October, no official start date has been released for TFT Worlds. Based on previous World Championships and an October patch schedule, thanks to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, the Reckoning World Championship will potentially take place in the first week of October with a possible release of Set Six via Patch 11.21 on Oct. 20.

The Reckoning World Championship was originally set to take place in China. Due to many nations dealing with the COVID-19 Delta variant, however, the LAN event was switched to online. It’s unclear how this will affect the format.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TFT Reckoning World Championship.

Regions and players competing at TFT Reckoning Worlds

A total of 20 tacticians will compete in the TFT Reckoning World Championship, with Europe and China sending the most players. Here’s a full breakdown of which regions are competing at Worlds and how many players are representing those regions.

Europe

The EU region is made up of tacticians from EUW, EUNE, CIS, and TR. Riot also opened the door for competitors living in India, North Africa, and the Middle East. A total of 64 players competed in the EU Reckoning qualifiers for a spot at TFT Worlds. Invites to the qualifier were based on ladder rankings. Following two days of intense matches, four tacticians claimed a seat in the Reckoning World Championship.

Poland: DV1 Shircane

Italy: Balotelli777

Germany: Gluteus Maximus

Italy: AceofSpadesITA

China

Similar to the EU region, China will also send four tacticians to the TFT World Championship. Details regarding the region’s qualification process are unknown at time of writing and the tacticians who will be competing at Worlds have yet to be announced.

North America

Competitive TFT in the NA region has grown immensely since Set Three Galaxies, but only three players from NA will compete at the Reckoning World Championship.

Thanks to a partnership between Wisdom Media (Giant SlayerTFT) and Riot, tacticians in North America competed in a number of qualifiers in Set Five, earning a chance to compete at Reckoning Worlds via a Regional Finals tournament that’s taking place on Sept 4 and 5.

South Korea

All eyes are on South Korea following 8ljaywalking’s Fates World Championship victory. Similar to TFT Set Four, a total of three players will represent South Korea at Reckoning Worlds.

The tacticians attending from this region are still to be determined.

Brazil

A total of two TFT competitors will represent Brazil at the Reckoning World Championship.

The tacticians attending from this region are still to be determined.

Latin America

Similar to Brazil, LATAM will also send two tacticians to represent the region at Reckoning Worlds.

The tacticians attending from this region are still to be determined.

Japan

Japan will only have one player competing at TFT Reckoning Worlds. After finishing in the top eight at the Galaxies and Fates World Championship, the region is seeking its first Worlds title.

The tactician attending from this region is still to be determined.

Oceania

Despite only sending one representative to Reckoning Worlds, the OCE tacticians have competed in a number of qualifiers leading up to the OCE Regional Finals on Sept. 4 to 5.

The tactician attending from this region is still to be determined.

All of the players competing in the TFT Reckoning World Championship, the schedule, and the official format details have yet to be released. We’ll update this article when that information becomes available.