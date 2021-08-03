TFT Reckoning European Worlds qualifiers: Standings and schedule

Several top EU tacticians were cut during the first day of competition while others are on a fast track to Worlds.

A total of 64 top-ranked players from four European servers battled it out for a shot to compete at Teamfight Tactics Reckoning Worlds, taking place in October.

Only 16 tacticians advanced to the second EU Reckoning qualifiers, scheduled to take place from Aug. 14 to 15. The first weekend of competition featured many highs and lows, with 32 tacticians getting cut on the first day of the EU Reckoning qualifiers and 16 on day two. Several top performers didn’t make the day-one cut, including the winner of TFT Galaxies Worlds.

Voltariux: 30 points

Ginggg: 29 points

Sologesang: 28 points

Double61: 26 points

The cut-off for points following day-one gameplay was 31 points. Day two was 67 points, with Rykomastery just missing the cut due to tiebreakers. Deis1k also missed the day-two cut, just one point shy of hitting the top 16.

Here are the top 16 EU tacticians advancing to the second half of the TFT Reckoning European qualifiers:

Salvyyy: 86 points

Thrae: 85 points

Skipaeus: 80 points

LIL Aware: 77 points

Gluteus maximus: 76 points

Neo 2: 75 points

Arat TFT: 75 points

TMS ACKK: 74 points

DV1 shircane: 72 points

BALOTELI777: 71 points

SharpeyX: 70 points

AceofSpadesITA: 70 points

LeDuckTFT: 69 points

Ukkkko: 68 points

Dualityyy: 67 points

Luque: 67 points

Only four of the 16 tacticians advancing to the second weekend of the TFT Reckoning European qualifiers will represent EU at Worlds in October. The second weekend of the EU Worlds qualifiers is scheduled to take place from Aug. 14 to 15.

This article will be updated following each of the final two days of competition on Aug. 14 and 15.