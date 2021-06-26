Here’s everything to know about the TFT European Set 5 qualifiers

Earlier in the month, Riot Games released a roadmap for the EU Teamfight Tactics Set Five qualifiers leading up to the Reckoning World Championship.

The EU qualifier roadmap towards TFT Worlds began on June 24 with the first of three ranked snapshots. A total of 64 top-ranked tacticians from EUW, EUNE, CIS, and TR will compete in an elimination stage qualifier that feeds into the Regional Finals. A total of four competitors will represent the EU at the TFT Reckoning World Championship.

EU ladder stages

There are a total of three ladder snapshots taking place on June 24, July 1, and July 8. Based on rank, tacticians earn points.

First to 10: 60 points

11 to 25: 50 points

26 to 50: 40 points

51 to 100: 25 points

101 to 200: 10 points

Should a tiebreaker present itself, the player with the highest percentage of top-four finishes during the ladder stages will win out.

Elimination stage

Top players from each of the four regions within the EU will then battle for a spot at the Regional Finals.

EUW: Top 40 players

EUNE: Top 10 players

CIS: Top four players

TR: Top 10 players

The elimination stage TFT qualifier will take place at the end of July over the course of two days. Players are assigned the first lobby based on ladder rank while future rounds will use points earned for lobby placements.

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

A total of 32 TFT competitors will be eliminated after the day-one rounds. Only the top 16 competitors from the elimination stage will advance to the Regional Finals, which is scheduled to take place sometime in August.

Regional Finals

The EU Regional Finals for TFT Set Five are scheduled to take place around the middle of August. A total of 16 tacticians will compete for a total of four invites to the Reckoning World Championship. The Regional Finals will take place over the course of two days.

Day one will feature two lobbies with players seated based on their results from the elimination stage for the first round. The following rounds will use points earned based on performance at the Regional Finals for lobby seating. Points earned are the same as the elimination stage qualifier.

The top 16 players competing at the Regional Finals can also earn a share of the €30,000 prize pool. Only the top four tacticians will advance and represent the EU at TFT Worlds.