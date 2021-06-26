Here’s everything to know about the TFT European Set 5 qualifiers

Earlier in the month, Riot Games released a roadmap for the EU Teamfight Tactics Set Five qualifiers leading up to the Reckoning World Championship.
The EU qualifier roadmap towards TFT Worlds began on June 24 with the first of three ranked snapshots. A total of 64 top-ranked tacticians from EUW, EUNE, CIS, and TR will compete in an elimination stage qualifier that feeds into the Regional Finals. A total of four competitors will represent the EU at the TFT Reckoning World Championship.
EU ladder stages
There are a total of three ladder snapshots taking place on June 24, July 1, and July 8. Based on rank, tacticians earn points.
- First to 10: 60 points
- 11 to 25: 50 points
- 26 to 50: 40 points
- 51 to 100: 25 points
- 101 to 200: 10 points
Should a tiebreaker present itself, the player with the highest percentage of top-four finishes during the ladder stages will win out.
Elimination stage
Top players from each of the four regions within the EU will then battle for a spot at the Regional Finals.
- EUW: Top 40 players
- EUNE: Top 10 players
- CIS: Top four players
- TR: Top 10 players
The elimination stage TFT qualifier will take place at the end of July over the course of two days. Players are assigned the first lobby based on ladder rank while future rounds will use points earned for lobby placements.
- First: 10 points
- Second: Eight points
- Third: Seven points
- Fourth: Six points
- Fifth: Four points
- Sixth: Three points
- Seventh: Two points
- Eighth: One point
A total of 32 TFT competitors will be eliminated after the day-one rounds. Only the top 16 competitors from the elimination stage will advance to the Regional Finals, which is scheduled to take place sometime in August.
Regional Finals
The EU Regional Finals for TFT Set Five are scheduled to take place around the middle of August. A total of 16 tacticians will compete for a total of four invites to the Reckoning World Championship. The Regional Finals will take place over the course of two days.
Day one will feature two lobbies with players seated based on their results from the elimination stage for the first round. The following rounds will use points earned based on performance at the Regional Finals for lobby seating. Points earned are the same as the elimination stage qualifier.
The top 16 players competing at the Regional Finals can also earn a share of the €30,000 prize pool. Only the top four tacticians will advance and represent the EU at TFT Worlds.