How to watch the TFT Reckoning OCE Regional Finals

Here's everything you need to know about the OCE Regional Finals qualifier for TFT Worlds.

The Regional Finals is the last Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 qualifier to determine who will represent Oceania at the Reckoning World Championship.

This one player will have needed to outlast thousands of other tacticians in months of competitions and ranked play in order to qualify for these OCE Regional Finals, where just one player from the Australasian region will be invited to compete in the TFT World Championship to be held this October.

Aussie esports organization ORDER will provide the main broadcast for the TFT OCE Regional Finals. The event also allows for competitors to stream their individual points of view during the tournament. No times or casters have been announced at the time of writing, but we’ll update this article when that information becomes available.

Who’s competing in the OCE Regional Finals?

All 16 finalists directly qualified for the Regional Finals through their performances at the Mid-Set Invitational earlier this year. Here are the 16 NA players competing in the TFT Regional Finals along with their Twitch channels or socials if they are available.

Jimjaam

Angora

Cho0nga

Gages

Arfz

Naofire

Chubby13unny

Banter

Teemos Dad

Oubo

Dawnglade

Sora the Cat

Admiration

A Peanut

Amaseing5

Escha

What’s the format for the OCE Regional Finals?

The competition will be broken up into two days, Sept. 4 and 5. The first day will showcase six games between two lobbies, with tacticians randomly being seeded for the first game, and then rotated every two games based on point standings following each game.

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

The top eight highest scoring players from day one will move on to the second day of competition, in which a total of six games are scheduled to be played. Only the single top-scoring player will advance to the TFT Reckoning World Championship in October, representing OCE.

What’s the prize pool?

The regional finalists will be competing for a share of AU$6,600 (about $4,780) in prize money and the chance to represent Oceania at the Reckoning World Championship.

All information on the ruleset for the competition, prizing and formatting can be found on the ocetft wesbite.