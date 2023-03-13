From gaming and esports to cosplay and lessons: DreamHack Melbourne 2023 wants to have something for everyone

The Dreamhack Melbourne 2023 organizers plan to host more than just an esports experience for paying attendees after the success of a similar widespread focus last year. The three-day event commences in Melbourne on April 28 and will include cosplay, music, LAN participation, and panels alongside the CS:GO and League tournaments.

Dot Esports sat down with Ben Green, the head of product for ESL Australia, and discussed what the organizers planned to bring to the table. Green shared that the event itself wasn’t the only goal—instead, ESL wants to take the opportunity to educate aspiring gamers too.

“Dreamhack is very varied, it is not esports. It is gaming right and esports is a portion of gaming, but we know that gaming is much bigger than just the esports communities,“ Green said.

This year, cosplay will be making its debut for the Dreamhack audience. In 2023, the organizers are providing a “$16,000 cash prize pool for cosplay,” and are partnering with several long-standing cosplay community members in Australia to make sure it ticks all the boxes.

Music seems to be one of the main elements of Dreamhack Melbourne 2023. Green shared that the organizers have a really big focus on the live music aspect and plan to build upon last year’s experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic made life difficult for esports events. Tournament cancellations, sick players, and no crowds made event organizing a nightmare. For a scene as small as Australia, “embracing those other communities” is an incredibly important aspect that’ll help bring life back to the Australian entertainment industry.

Green’s other focus was educating the community about what esports has to offer.

The Dreamhack team visited schools and universities, not only advertising the upcoming event but exploring issues surrounding esports. One big talking point was life after pro gaming.

Australian esports has been somewhat isolated from the other regions, leaving players questioning whether “they want to continue working in esports?” With major Australian organizations like ORDER struggling to survive in the scene, spreading the word of esports and educating future players about their future after gaming is becoming essential.

Green is focused on ensuring aspiring professionals see the light at the end of the tunnel. He believes that players need to know that they’re “set for the rest of [their] life” in esports, if they wish to pursue a career.

He added that the Dreamhack team has been trying to get schools and students involved and has been working with University clubs too.

With only a little over a month until the ESL event starts, there’s still more to be revealed regarding music line-ups and panels. We’ll just have to wait until we hear more from Dreamhack Melbourne.