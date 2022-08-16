ORDER enters voluntary administration

Heavyweight Australian esports and gaming organisation ORDER has gone into voluntary administration, with teams in League of Legends, VALORANT, Counter-Strike, and more soon to be orgless.

ORDER staff were stood down on Monday, Aug. 15.

The Melbourne-based company’s esports rosters were told across Tuesday. Several advertising partners who had deals signed with the org were told around similar times on Tuesday.

ORDER had nearly a dozen non-playing staff on the books prior to this August collapse. The organisation also boasted around two dozen signed esports players in its multi-title stable. It had also been moving into Twitch and YouTube creator acquisitions in recent months, including signing Fasffy, Stodgy, and Nattea.

Chief executive officer Marc Edwards, who had a small presence on Twitter and LinkedIn, deactivated his social media accounts early on Tuesday.

The Melbourne company entered esports in Dec. 14, 2017, after acquiring Team Regicide’s Oceanic Pro League slot. It enjoyed its first League title in Split One of ESL’s LCO this year.

Dot Esports has been told ORDER owners are open to buyers. As of Wednesday morning, at least twelve suitors have put forward expressions of interest—both formally or informally—regarding the purchase of the Australian esports enterprise. One factor in any possible sale will be how much is owed to creditors.

ORDER had ongoing partnerships with Optus, Alienware, Logitech, and had gaming deals with RMIT University and GGWP Academy.

The six-year-old Melbourne org joins a growing pile of Australian franchises that have shuttered in the last half decade. These include Athletico (shut in 2020 after 14 years), Avant Gaming (shut 2021 after ten years), Legacy Esports (2021), Tainted Minds (2017), Vox Eminor (2016), and more.

This is a developing situation—Dot will update this article.