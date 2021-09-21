Mortdog reveals new experimental TFT feature, Little Legend Scouting, being tested on PBE

Strike up an improv session between Little Legends or show off how cute yours is over your opponent's.

Teamfight Tactics’ game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer introduced an experimental feature today called Little Legend Scouting.

Big changes are taking place within TFT, from matchmaking tracker add-ons being permitted to Chibi Champion avatars. As the team grows, so do new features, like the partner lab expected to drop in Set Six and Little Legend Scouting, which was announced by Mortdog today.

NEW Experimental Feature – Little Legend Scouting



We're putting a new feature on PBE where as you scout, your LL goes with you and you can control it and interact. Should be a lot of fun!



Little Legend Scouting allows players to interact with their avatars when scouting. It comes with you when viewing opponents’ boards.

“We’re putting a new feature on PBE where as you scout, your [Little Legend] goes with you and you can control it and interact,” Mortdog said. This feature is only for Little Legend avatars and is in the early testing stages. It’s likely that Chibi Champions will be able to take the scouting ride shortly after they’re released.

Taking your Little Legend with you while scouting boards provides an opportunity for a showdown of interactions. It’s also a fun way to troll friends. Players are encouraged to provide feedback to the TFT team after testing out the new Little Legend Scouting feature on the PBE, along with any bugs that are experienced.

Chibi Champion avatars, and possibly the avatar scouting feature, will become available on the live servers with the release of Set Six. But before the next set can steal the spotlight from Set 5.5, the TFT Reckoning World Championship will take place from Oct. 1 to 4.