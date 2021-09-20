Riot reveals TFT Reckoning Worlds format, players, and schedule

TFT Worlds will take place over the course of four days.

Details for the fifth Teamfight Tactics World Championship were revealed today by Riot Games, who introduced the players from every region and the format for Reckoning Worlds.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 1 to 4, the TFT World Championship will showcase a total of 20 tacticians from eight regions around the globe. Initially, Reckoning Worlds was supposed to take place in China this year but was moved to a digital event due to the COVID-19 Delta variant at the end of August. With competition beginning on Oct. 1, Riot released most of the details for the TFT Reckoning World Championship today.

Prepare yourself for the Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning Championship!

October 1-4, the best TFT players from around the world will compete for the grand title of Reckoning World Champion.



Read more here: https://t.co/xySLEDWkHx pic.twitter.com/zBF05FYmnP — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) September 20, 2021

The Reckoning World Championship will take place over the course of four days, with the TFT tournament starting at 4am CT each day. A total of 20 tacticians from around the globe qualified to compete at Worlds, with each region having a specific number of players they’re sending.

Related: TFT Reckoning World Championship: Regions, players, format, and schedule

Europe (CIS and Turkey)

EU Poland: DV1 Shircane

EU Italy: Balotelli777

EU Germany: Gluteus Maximus

EU Italy: AceofSpadesITA

North America

NA: Robinsongz

NA: Delicious Milk

NA: SpencerTFT

Oceania

OCE: Escha

Korea

KR: Woojung

KR: Ddudu

KR: ZENIA

Latin America

LATAM: El Tomo

LATAM: Sealcune Mbappe

Japan

Japan: nukomaru

Brazil

EusouoLucas

INC Mplete

China

China will send four players who are competing in qualifiers at time of writing. Results of the top four are scheduled to release on Sept. 25.

Due to 20 players attending Worlds and a TFT lobby needing eight players, the first day of competition will feature a lobby with the bottom seed from each region and the top four advancing to the day two group stage. The finals are scheduled to take place on Oct. 4, with the first competitor to reach 18 points and win a game taking home the TFT Reckoning World Championship.

Oct. 1 : Day one play-ins featuring the bottom seed from each region. Top-four advance to day two.

: Day one play-ins featuring the bottom seed from each region. Top-four advance to day two. Oct. 2 : Day two group stage showcasing eight players in lobby A, with the top four advancing to the finals.

: Day two group stage showcasing eight players in lobby A, with the top four advancing to the finals. Oct. 3 : Day three group stage showcasing eight players in lobby B, with the top four advancing to the finals.

: Day three group stage showcasing eight players in lobby B, with the top four advancing to the finals. Oct. 4: Day four finals featuring the top-eight with the first player to reach 18 accrued points and win a game earning the TFT Reckoning Worlds title.

Casters for the main broadcast on Riot’s Twitch channel and regional streams haven’t been announced yet. The TFT Reckoning World Championship will take place from Oct. 1 to 4, starting at 4am CT each day.