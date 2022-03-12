TFT 6.5 Neon Nights Challenger Series: Standings, meta, and scores

For many players, this was their last chance to qualify for the NA Regional Finals.

The best Teamfight Tactics players within the North American region competed in the last Set 6.5 tournament prior to the Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights Regional Finals.

Based on TFT Set 6.5 ladder rankings, a total of 16 NA players competed for two invites to the Regional Finals at the Neon Nights Challenger Series tournament. Scheduled to take place over the course of two days, from March 12 to 13, the tournament showcased the 12.5 B-patch meta. Unlike previous NA Set 6.5 tournaments such as the recent Innovation Cup, advancement to the Regional Finals was only determined based on a top-two finish at the Challenger Series.

A total of 20 TFT players have already earned an invite to the NA Regional Finals following the Set 6.5 Innovation Cup. Only four spots remain, with two getting determined during the Neon Nights Challenger Series tournament and the other two based on the final Set 6.5 ladder snapshot.

Coming off a TFT Fight Night win within the 12.5 B-patch meta, Yipeemaokaiyay had their sights on a top-two finish at the Set 6.5 Challenger Series. Only two players competing at the tournament, Trade and Noobowl, had a shot of obtaining an invite to Regionals via the ladder rankings. For everyone else, this was the last opportunity to keep their Set Six TFT competitive season alive.

March 12 Challenger Series standings

A total of 16 players were split into two lobbies, with reseeding taking place every two games based on tournament points standings. Only the top eight TFT players from the first day of competition advanced to the Challenger Series playoffs.

This article is still developing. Standings will get updated following each game played at the TFT Set 6.5 Challenger Series tournament.