How to watch TFT 6.5 Neon Nights NA Challenger Series

The Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 Challenger Series is the final Neon Nights tournament before the North American Regional Finals.

A total of 16 top-ranked TFT players will battle for two invites to the NA Regional Finals via the Set 6.5 Challenger Series. Scheduled to take place from March 12 to 13 at 6pm CT on the Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel, players competing at the NA Challenger Series will battle it out via the 12.5 B-patch.

Invites to the TFT Neon Nights Challenger Series tournament were based on the March 9 Set 6.5 Ranked leaderboard snapshot. Lobbies for day one will get seeded based on the top 16 players’ rank from the snapshot and get reseeded every two games based on tournament points earned from that day. Points are earned via placements within individual lobbies per game.

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

Day two of the Neon Nights Challenger Series will showcase the top eight players with only the top two advancing to the NA Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27. There are no qualifying points to get earned during the Set 6.5 Challenger Series event. A total of 24 players who earned invites throughout the Gizmos & Gadgets and Neon Nights seasons will compete at the NA Regional Finals with three advancing to the TFT World Championship.

Prior to the start of the TFT 6.5 Challenger Series starting on March 12, a preshow fantasy draft will take place at 5:30pm CT, hosted by Risa. The broadcast for the tournament will start at 6pm CT on March 12 and 13 via the Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel. Fans can also view the Neon Nights Challenger Series via individual streams from the players competing in the event.