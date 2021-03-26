Riot Mortdog teases multiple 3-star buffs in TFT Patch 11.7

The final updates to Set 4.5 may bring popular midset comps back into the meta.

Principal designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer dropped a preview for Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.7 today, revealing upcoming buffs to a number of underplayed three-star champions.

Patch 11.7 will provide players with “additional win conditions,” according to Mortdog, since the Fates World Championship is being played on Patch 11.6. The TFT designer and team may even “cut loose” and go wild with Patch 11.8. Providing players with a tease of things to come, Mortdog posted a Patch 11.7 preview on Twitter today—highlighting buffs to champions like Nidalee, Darius, Talon, and Sejuani.

Here let me just stop the panic now…MOST OF THESE ARE 3-STAR ONLY BUFFS https://t.co/5rNaEOpcDB — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) March 26, 2021

No specific data was provided today by Mortdog, but the principal designer did say that “most of these are three-star only buffs.” A buff to three-star Nidalee could reestablish her re-roll build, while any buff to Darius could send the Fortune/Slayer champ back to the stars in power level.

A Vanguard trait buff was also revealed today, likely reviving Mortdog’s infamous eight Vanguard build. In total, 10 champions are scheduled to receive some kind of buff on March 31.

Nidalee

Vladimir

Ireliaa

Darius

Yuumi

Aatrox

Cho’Gath

Shen

Talon

Sejuani

Vanguard Trait

The Fates World Championship, scheduled to take place from April 7 to 9, will feature gameplay via Patch 11.6. A B-patch was also added earlier this week. Set Five Reckoning is scheduled to hit the PBE servers via Patch 11.8 on April 14.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.