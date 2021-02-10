Everything to know about the TFT Fates Championship

A total of 24 Teamfight Tactics tacticians will compete on the world stage in April for the Fates Championship title and a piece of the $250,000 prize pool.

Riot Games will host the second TFT global championship from April 7 to 9. A total of 24 players will get the chance to compete in the Fates Championship, earning their seats at the event through a number of qualifier tournaments and the regional finals.

Standings and format rules for the TFT North American regional qualifiers leading up to the NA Regional Finals can be found here.

Who’s competing in the TFT Fates Championship?

A total of eight regions will have representation at the TFT Fates Championship.

EU/CIS/TUR: Six players

NA: Four players

OCE: One player

CN: Five players

KR: Three players

JP: One player

BR: Two players

LA: Two players

What’s the format?

Expanding upon the format from the TFT Galaxies Championship, the Fates Championship will showcase a new Swiss format for the three days of competition.

Day one: A total of 24 players will compete in three lobbies with the top 16 points earners advancing to day two.

Day two: The top 16 players from day one will compete in two lobbies with the top eight points earners advancing to the day three finals.

Day three: Eight players will battle it out in the finals to try to earn 18 points. Upon reaching 18 points, the competitor to finish first in the next lobby will take home the TFT Fates Championship title.

How are the earnings divided?

Every tactician competing will earn a piece of the total $250,000 prize pool.

First: $41,500

Second: $26,000

Third: $18,000

Fifth: $14,000

Sixth: $13,000

Seventh: $12,000

Eighth: $11,000

Ninth: $9,500

10th: $9,000

11 to12: $8,000

13 to 14: $7,000

15 to 16: $6,000

17 to 18: $5,500

19 to 20: $5,000

21 to 22: $4,500

23 to 24: $4,000

Is there broadcast coverage?

No details surrounding broadcast coverage has been released by Riot at the time of writing. But there will be a live coverage stream, along with individual streams from the players.

We will update this article with winners from each TFT regional final and broadcast information once released by Riot.