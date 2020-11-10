Everything you need to know about the Set 4 Teamfight Tactics NA Fates Qualifiers

Esports competitions are resuming in Teamfight Tactics Set Four Fates, featuring a number of qualifier tournaments and a final at the end of November for the North American region leading up to the Fates Championship.

The first NA qualifier final will take place from Nov. 20 to 22. It’ll be hosted by Wisdom Media via Giant Slayer TV and feature a total of 24 players. Unlike qualifiers that took place in TFT Set 3.5 leading up to the Galaxies Championship, Wisdom Media has partnered with Riot to take over the weekly leaderboard snapshots.

Giant Slayer is also hosting multiple invites to qualifier finals via the Challenger Series. Team Liquid is once again hosting a qualifier event, too. Competitors can earn an invite to the first NA qualifier final in three different ways.

The top-14 players on the TFT leaderboard receive an invitation.

Giant Slayers Challenger Series event that takes place on Nov. 9 and 16. The winners of each event will receive an invitation.

Eight players receive an invitation via the Team Liquid open qualifier bracket from Nov. 13 to 15.

TFT leaderboard snapshot

Weekly snapshots of the NA leaderboard are taken on Wednesdays at 2:01am CT and points are awarded to players based on their rankings. The top-14 players with the most points receive an invitation to compete at the NA qualifier final.

Wisdom Media changed how the point system works from the Galaxies snapshots, simplifying it without removing competitive integrity. The snapshot rewards 100 points to the top-ranked player each week and one point less for each player in the top 100, with the 100th-ranked-player earning one point.

Challenger Series

Giant Slayer TV will host the Challenger Series on Mondays at 7pm CT throughout Set Four Fates based on standings from the previous TFT weekly snapshot. Each tournament awards the winner with an invite to an NA qualifier final.

Nov. 9: Based on Nov. 4 snapshot (Winner THGSpencerZ)

Nov. 16: Based on Nov. 11 snapshot

Nov. 30: Based on Nov. 25 snapshot

Dec. 14: Based on Dec. 9 snapshot

Jan. 4: Based on Dec. 30 snapshot

Jan. 18: based on Jan. 13 snapshot

Feb. 8: Based on Feb. 3 snapshot

Feb. 22: Based on Feb. 17 snapshot

Players ranked in the top eight of each weekly snapshot are invited to compete within the Challenger Series events. Those who decline forfeit their invite to a player ranked below them.

The format for the Challenger Series tournaments is similar to the Galaxies Championship Final in that players have a goal of reaching 24 points. Once the point total is achieved, the competitor who already breached 24 points and wins the next round wins the tournament.

Here’s the lobby point breakdown per round:

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

Team Liquid TFT Fates NA qualifiers

Team Liquid will host a qualifier bracket, awarding a total of eight players with invites to the TFT North American Qualifier Finals on Nov. 13 to 15. No additional information has been released at time of writing.