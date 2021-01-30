TFT Cloud9 Fates NA Qualifier standings

A total of 24 Teamfight Tactics players competed in the North American Cloud9 Qualifiers this weekend, with four tacticians earning an invite to the NA Fates Qualifier four tournament.

Players competing in the C9 Fates NA Qualifier showcased a new TFT meta from the launch of Fates: Festival of Beasts. The third NA Fates Qualifier took place over the course of three days, from Jan. 29 to 31. Each day of competition featured a slightly new format to the TFT esports scene. Competitors participating in the C9 Qualifier earned an invite via one of four ways.

Four players from the Liquid Fates Qualifier two.

Two players from the Giant Slayer Challenger Series.

Eight players from the Team Liquid Open Qualifier Bracket.

The top 10 players from the Giant Slayer’s Jan. 27 weekly ladder snapshot.

C9 Fates Qualifier day one standings

A total of 24 players competed in six games throughout the course of day one competition at the third NA TFT Qualifiers. The first two games featured random lobbies while games three and four lobbies were seeded by total scores. Games five and six lobbies were re-seeded according to a points breakdown and the 16 highest scoring players after six rounds advanced onto day two of the C9 Fates NA Qualifiers.

Here were the top 16 players advancing to day two:

SpencerTFT: 45 points

Mismatched Socks: 43 points

Bertasaurus: 42 points

Numanotaihasin: 41 points

Ilikeike: 40 points

Skunkywinn: 38 points

ILikeHoboes: 38 points

NoobOwl: 37 points

Souless: 36 points

Kiyoon: 33 points

Robinsongz: 33 points

GrandVice8: 32 points

C9 k3soju: 31 points

Sètsuko: 30 points

Sureom: 30 points

kci: 25 points

Scores for the C9 Fates North American TFT Qualifiers will get updated each day after all rounds have been played.