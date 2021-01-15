Everything you need to know about the Cloud9 TFT Fates NA Qualifier

Cloud9 has revealed the dates and format for the upcoming 2021 Teamfight Tactics North American Qualifier.

North American TFT qualifiers leading up to the Fates North American Regional Finals in 2021 will include the C9 NA Qualifier on Jan. 29 to 31. The event features a total prize pool of $5,000 and four invitations to the 2021 Regional Finals.

Tacticians competing in the C9 Fates NA Qualifier will include players from previous qualifiers and the top-10 competitors via the Jan. 27 weekly ladder snapshot.

Four players from the Liquid Fates Qualifier.

Two players from the Giant Slayer Challenger Series.

Eight players from the Team Liquid Open Qualifier Bracket.

The top 10 players from the Giant Slayer’s Jan. 27 weekly ladder snapshot.

The main broadcast hosted by C9 will feature Erik “DoA” Lonnquist and Dan “Frodan” Chou as casters, along with Khalif “Khroen” Hashim as an analyst. Broadcast times weren’t released at time of writing, but this section will be updated once they become available.

If players who have qualified via the ladder snapshot decline, C9 is extending invitations up to the top 25 competitors. A total of five TFT players have already qualified for the C9 Fates NA Qualifier as of Jan. 14: Robinsongz, Mismatched Socks, C9 k3soju, TSM Souless, and kci.

The TFT North America Regional Finals are scheduled to take place on March 6 to 7 and 12 to 13. C9’s NA Qualifier, also known as Fates Qualifier No. 3, will take place from Jan. 29 to 31. The next Fates Qualifier (No. 4) is scheduled for Feb. 26 to 28.