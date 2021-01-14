Team Liquid reveals dates for NA TFT open qualifiers

Team Liquid is returning to the North American Teamfight Tactics esports scene. The organization announced the dates and format for the Liquid Fates open qualifiers today.

The Liquid Fates open qualifiers will run from Jan. 22 to 24, featuring Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts. The mid-set update will take place on Jan. 21, just one day prior to the open qualifier event.

Players can playtest on the PBE server since the final patch was uploaded today. No major balance changes are scheduled to take place prior to the official launch, according to principal TFT game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. But adjustments may occur if necessary.

A total of 512 tacticians will compete in five rounds on Jan. 22, in which no players are eliminated until the fourth round of play. Eliminations are based on points earned. Round four will feature 256 players and round five will contain 128. The top-64 tacticians will battle it out on day two, with no players eliminated during the first three rounds of five. Day three will feature the top-16 players in a best-of-five format. The top-eight will qualify for the TFT Regionals tournament.

Here’s the point distribution for the TFT Liquid open qualifier:

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

Challenger and Grandmasters TFT competitors will have top priority during registration for the Liquid Fates open qualifier. The event will start at 6pm CT on Jan. 22 and at 1pm CT on Jan. 23 and 24.