TFT Set 4.5 final PBE patch: Full notes and updates

Principal Teamfight Tactics game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed the last Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts PBE patch notes today, containing the final balance changes prior to launch next week.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on Jan. 21, Set 4.5 will feature 20 new champions and seven traits. Testing for the upcoming release has been underway for the last two weeks on the PBE server, with several balance patches taking place. Mortdog revealed the final patch notes on Twitter and Discord today, saying that last-minute changes are possible prior to release but that the plan is to not change anything “unless something major comes up.”

We've reached the end, and the final PBE patch should go out today. Thank you all for the testing and feedback!



There may still be last minute changes right before we go live, but the plan is only as necessary. Enjoy the PBE in this state and see you for live Jan 21st!! pic.twitter.com/FUawFyfNUf — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 14, 2021

A slight system change was made in the final Set 4.5 PBE patch today, reducing the odds of seeing a Chosen at levels six, eight, and nine.

Level six: 15/45/40/0/0 adjusted to 0/60/40/0/0.

Level eight: 0/15/45/40/0 adjusted to 0/0/60/40/0.

Level nine: 0/0/15/45/40 adjusted to 0/0/0/60/40.

The system change was a minor one that most players “won’t notice,” according to Mortdog. Several balance changes were also applied to the traits Duelist, Fortune, and Mage.

Duelist: Attack speed increased from 15/20/40/60 to 15/25/40/60 percent.

Fortune: Zero loss average value reduced to 2.2 gold and one loss average value reduced to 5.5 gold.

Mage: Spell power increased from 80/100/130 to 80/105/135 percent.

Ornn Artifacts have proven strong and effective within TFT Set 4.5, leading to balance changes for Anima Visage, Eternal Winter, and Infinity Force.

Anima Visage: No longer gives attack speed. Previously applied 15 percent AS.

Eternal Winter: No longer grants spell power.

Infinity Force: Reduced HP from 333 to 33 and reduced mana from 33 to zero.

A number of champions were also hit with adjustments in the final Set 4.5 PBE patch, including another buff to Diana’s orb damage. Olaf received buffs and nerfs, while Darius had his MR increased.

Diana: Orb damage increased from 80/90/100 to 90/100/110.

Nasus: Spell damage reduced from 400/600/900 to 400/600/850.

Darius: Magic resistance increased from 30 to 60.

Neeko: Spell damage reduced from 150/225/450 to 150/225/375.

Olaf: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80. Armor increased from 50 to 60. Spell Attack speed reduced from 150/200/400 to 150/175/350 percent.

Sejuani: Mana adjusted from 70/150 to 80/160.

These adjustments are subject to change prior to the official launch of Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts on Jan. 21. Patch notes for TFT 11.2 are still expected to drop sometime early next week.