Here’s every TFT Set 4.5 Ornn Artifact

The return of Ornn to Teamfight Tactics has introduced 10 crafted Artifacts, or potentially game-changing items, into Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts.

Ornn is a five-cost champion with the traits Vanguard, Elderwood, and Blacksmith. He’s a powerful frontline tank who summons an elemental that slows enemies down and deals magic damage as it passes through. Ornn is also a Blacksmith within TFT Set 4.5, a unique trait that has the five-cost legendary craft an Artifact.

Upon participating in a combat round, Ornn starts crafting one of 10 Artifact items in his arsenal. The higher his star-level, the faster he works.

One-star Ornn: Every four combats

Two-star Ornn: Every three combats

Three-star Ornn: Every combat

Each Artifact is unique in that a champion can only be equipped with one, similar to Blue Buff and Infinity Edge. The debate on which Artifact is the best likely won’t be decided until Set 4.5 hits live servers. Principal TFT game designer, Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, started the conversation via a tweet following the first week of PBE testing, showcasing a Reddit user’s Ornn Artifact graphic while seeking feedback. But with so many balance changes taking place in multiple PBE patches, opinions will likely vary until Set 4.5 hits the live servers.

From infinite stats to shredding armor and magic resistance, here are the 10 Artifacts Ornn can craft:

Gold Collector

Stats: +40 attack damage, and +20 percent critical strike

Ability: “The wearer instantly kills enemies they damage who are below 10 percent health. Executions generate one gold.”

Rocket-Propelled Fist

Stats: +15 mana, +25 armor, and +200 health

Ability: “At the start of combat, the wearer pulls the farthest enemy into melee range, stunning them for 1.5 seconds. Allies within range will prioritize attacking that enemy.”

Manazane

Stats: +20 attack damage, +20 attack speed, and +15 mana

Ability: “After the wearer casts their spell for the first time each combat, they restore 100 Mana over six seconds.”

Infinity Force

Stats: +33 of every stat other than health, and +333 health.

Randuin’s Sanctum

Stats: +25 armor, +25 magic resistance, and +200 health.

Ability: “At the start of combat, all allies adjacent to the wearer gain 50 Armor and Magic Resistance for the rest of combat (wearer doesn’t get it).”

Obsidian Cleaver

Stats: +200 health and +30 attack damage.

Ability: “The wearer’s attacks and spell damage shred Armor and Magic Resistance by 40 percent for three seconds.”

Death’s Defiance

Stats: +15 attack damage, +15 attack speed, and +25 armor

Ability: “60 percent of the damage the wearer receives is dealt over five seconds as non-lethal damage.”

Eternal Winter

Stats: +200 health, +15 ability power, and +25 armor

Ability: “Enemies who damage the wearer have their Attack Speed slowed by 50 percent for 2.5 seconds. After being AS slowed five times, the attacker is frozen instead. Frozen is limited to every five seconds.”

Zhonya’s Paradox

Stats: +15 ability power, +25 armor, and +25 magic resistance

Ability: “The first instance of damage that would reduce the wearer below 40 percent HP is prevented, causing them to become invulnerable for 2.5 seconds.”

Anima Visage

Stats: +200 health, +15 attack speed, and +25 magic resistance.

Ability: “The wearer regenerates 8 percent of their maximum HP each second.”

The mid-set Fates: Festival of Beasts will launch via live servers on Jan. 21. Stats and descriptions for each of Ornn’s 10 Artifacts are subject to change prior to the TFT Set 4.5 release. Any changes made before and after the launch will be updated in this article.