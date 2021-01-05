Here’s every new TFT Set 4.5 trait and origin

A total of seven Teamfight Tactics traits and origins are being added to Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts in place of the six being removed.

Traits and origins form synergies within TFT, providing additional abilities and bonus stats. Scheduled to release on Jan. 21, Set 4.5 contains a total of seven new origins and traits: Dragonsoul, Slayer, Executioner, Syphoner, Fabled, Daredevil, and Blacksmith. Two of the traits are unique (Daredevil and Blacksmith), applying towards only one champion.

Dragonsoul

Image via Riot Games

The Dragonsoul trait, according to the Fates: Festival of Beasts PBE Rundown, provides the first Dragonsoul unit to take damage a Dragon’s Blessing. This ability has the unit gain bonus stats, and every fifth attack fires a Dragonsoul blast that deals magic damage. Upon death, the Dragon’s Blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally.

Three Dragonsoul: 40 Attack Speed and Spell Power. Blast deals 40 percent maximum health.

Six Dragonsoul: 80 Attack Speed and Spell Power. Blast deals 80 percent maximum health.

Nine Dragonsoul: 200 Attack Speed and Spell Power. Blast deals 200 percent maximum health.

There are a total of six Dragonsoul TFT champions.

Brand: One-cost

Tristana: One-cost

Braum: Two-cost

Shyvanna: Three-cost

Aurelion Sol: Four-cost

Olaf: Four-cost

Positioning and planning will play a major role in the success of the Dragonsoul trait, according to Principal TFT designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Slayer

Image via Riot Games

Champions within the Slayer trait “gain Lifesteal that increases at lower health, and deal bonus damage that increases based off their target’s missing health. Slayer champions gain more life the lower their health is, according to lead Set 4.5 designer Giovanni Scarpati, and deal more damage when their as their target’s health drops.

Three Slayer: 30 to 60 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage.

Six Slayer: 50 to 100 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage

The Slayer trait contains a mix of previous and new Fates champions, featuring six in total.

Zed: Two-cost

Pyke: Two-cost

Darius: Three-cost

Olaf: Four-cost

Tryndamere: Four-cost

Samira: Five-cost

Executioner

Image via Riot Games

The Executioner trait “functions similarly” to the trait Valkyrie from TFT Set Three, according to Scarpati. Champions with the Executioner trait will have their “attacks and spells always critically hit targets below a certain percentage threshold of health.”

Two Executioner: 33 percent health

Three Executioner: 66 percent health

Four Executioner: 99 percent health

There are a total of three Executioner champions within Set 4.5.

Kindred: Three-cost

Xayah: Four-cost

Kayle: Four-cost

Syphoner

Image via Riot Games

Similar to the Celestrial trait from Set Three, according to Mortdog, the Syphoner trait “heals for damage. “All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks,” according to the PBE Rundown.

Two Syphoner: 10 percent for Allies; 40 percent for Syphoners.

Four Syphoner: 25 percent for Allies; 100 percent for Syphoners.

A Syphoner champion will steal life and spell. There are a total of four Syphoner champions within Set 4.5.

Nasus: One-cost

Vladimir: Two-cost

Morgana: Four-cost

Swain: Five-cost

Both Mortdog and Scarpati believe that Chosen Syphoner champions will be highly sought after within the TFT Set 4.5 meta.

Fabled

Image via Riot Games

Fabled is a three-piece trait within Set 4.5. Upon activation, Fabled champions gain a bonus to their ability—and “it’s different for each individual unit,” according to Scarpati.

Nautilus: Fabled bonus grants Nautilus a shield that reduces incoming damage by 75 percent for five seconds, making him an ideal frontline unit.

Neeko: Fabled bonus pumps Neeko’s third explosion, dealing 450/750/1500, instead of 150/250/500 during her other attacks.

Cho’Gath: Fabled bonus provides an additional knock up to all enemies on the board. His basic ability “ruptures a large area, dealing 200/400/1500 magic damage and knocking up all enemies for 2/2.5/8 seconds.

Daredevil

Image via Riot Games

The Daredevil trait is unique to Samira. Similar to The Boss, according to Scarpati, the unique trait is “an additional ruleset that frames what this unit is supposed to be doing within this set.” The Daredevil trait has Samira dash after every other attack. After every dash, Samira shields herself for 20 percent of her maximum health. And their next attack fires two shots, gaining Style.

Samira has a Style bar, which when maxed will cast her ultimate. She doesn’t have any mana, similar to Jhin in Set Four Fates. Increasing Samira’s star level will allow her to reach her ultimate quicker.

Blacksmith

Image via Riot Games

The Blacksmith trait is unique to Ornn. Ornn must participate “in combat” to earn progress towards Blacksmith at the start of the next planning phase. The Blacksmith trait creates an Artifact. There are a total of 10 possible crafted Artifacts. Each ally may only equip one Artifact.