Every new TFT Set 4.5 champions’ stats and abilities in Festival of Beasts

New and returning champions are here to shake up the Fates meta.

A total of 20 new and returning champions are joining the Fates: Festival of Beasts within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing old and new abilities.

Hitting the PBE server on Jan. 6 and launching via the live servers on Jan. 21, Set 4.5 is packed full of champions itching to disrupt the meta. There are a total of 20 champions being added in the Fates: Festival of Beasts mid-set update and seven new traits.

From the first time appearance of Tryndamere in TFT to the return of Kayle, here’s every stat and ability for each of the new Set 4.5 champions.

One-cost

Brand, Tristana, and Nasus are the one-cost champions being added to Set 4.5. It’s possible for Brand’s spell to miss, according to principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, or he can deal massive amounts of damage by hitting three or four enemies. Tristana is similar to Kog’Maw and Vayne, while Nasus is similar to Cassiopeia from Galaxies and Teemo in Fates.

Brand

HP: 500

AD: 40

AS: 0.65

Armor: 20

MR: 40

Mana: 0/50

Ability: After a brief delay, Brand erupts the ground under the enemy with the highest AS in flames, dealing 175/275/450 magic damage to enemies within. If an enemy is caught in the epicenter, they are stunned for 1.5/2/3 seconds.

Tristana

HP: 500

AD: 55

AS: 0.7

Armor: 20

MR: 40

Mana: 0/40

Ability: Tristana excites her Dragon, increasing her AS by 80/100/125 percent and dealing 20/40/60 bonus magic damage on hit for three seconds.

Nasus

HP: 650

AD: 45

AS: 0.65

Armor: 40

MR: 40

Mana: 0/60

Ability: Nasus withers the enemy with the highest percent health, dealing 400/600/1000 damage over five seconds, and slowing their Attack Speed and Movement Speed by 50 percent for the duration.

Two-cost

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of four new two-cost champs in Set 4.5: Nautilus, Braum, Vladimir, and Rakan. Braum is a massive tank with a shield while Nautilus is a reprint from Galaxies. Rakan has evolved since Galaxies while Vladimir does a solid job of healing allies nearby as a frontline unit.

Nautilus

HP: 750

AD:55

AS: 0.6

Armor: 45

MR: 30

Mana: 75/150

Ability: Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up, stunning them for 3/4/6 seconds, and dealing 300/450/1200 magic damage.

Fabled Bonus: Nautilus also grants himself a shield that reduces incoming damage by 75 percent for five seconds.

Braum

HP: 750

AD:40

AS: 0.6

Armor: 60

MR: 60

Mana: 0/70

Ability: Braum puts up his shield for four seconds, absorbing and stopping all incoming missiles and reducing his damage taken from that direction by 75/80/90 percent.

Vladimir

HP: 750

AD: 40

AS: 0.6

Armor: 30

MR: 30

Mana: 0/60

Ability: Vladimir deals 350/500/750 magic damage to his target. All nearby allies are healed for 40 percent of the damage dealt.

Rakan

HP: 600

AD: 45

AS: 0.7

Armor: 40

MR: 30

Mana: 40/90

Ability: Rakan dashes to the furthest enemy within range, disarming all units he passes through for 1.5/2/3 seconds and taunting his target. Rakan then creates a shield with 300/550/950 health on himself for four seconds.

Three-cost

Image via Riot Games

The new three-cost Set 4.5 champions are Neeko, Shyvana, Darius, and Sivir. Shyvana has the potential to become the new Kindred within the mid-set, especially when equipped with an item like Warmog’s Armor. Darius is a reprint with some new abilities, while Neeko’s abilities are similar to her ability from Rise of the Elements.

Neeko

HP: 700

AD: 45

AS: 0.7

Armor: 25

MR: 25

Mana: 0/60

Ability: Neeko throws a seed at a random target that explodes for 150/250/500 magic damage three times. Each explosion affects a bigger area than the last.

Fabled bonus: The third explosion is empowered dealing 450/750/1500 magic damage instead.

Shyvana

HP: 650

AD: 70

AS: 0.75

Armor: 35

MR: 80

Mana: 0/75

Ability: Shyvana dashes away from her current target and transforms in Dragon Form. While in Dragon Form, Shyvana gains 90 percent bonus health, 60/120/250 AD, and her basic attacks become ranged attacks that deal 150/300/600 bonus damage over two seconds on hit.

Darius

HP: 800

AD: 70

AS: 0.7

Armor: 60

MR: 30 Mana: 0/50

Ability: Darius dunks an enemy, dealing 500/750/1250 magic damage. While dunking. Darius is unstoppable. If this kills the target, Darius immediately casts again dealing 20 percent reduced damage.

Sivir

HP: 650

AD: 70

AS: 0.85

Armor: 20

MR: 20

Mana: 30/80

Ability: Sivir Rallies her allies, granting them 60/75/100 percent Attack Speed for five seconds. Sivir gains 100/200/400 bonus Attack Damage for the duration.

Four-cost

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of six new four-cost champions within Set 4.5. From the return of Aurelion Sol to Tryndamere’s first appearance in TFT, each of these champs packs a punch.

Aurelion Sol

HP: 650

AD: 40

AS: 0.75

Armor: 20

MR: 80

Mana: 0/80

Ability: Aurelion Sol breathes lightning in a line toward the farthest enemy, dealing 350/550/1750 magic damage and overcharging all enemies hit for 10 seconds. If an enemy is already overcharged, Aurelion Sol Consumes the effect and deals 50 percent bonus damage.

Olaf

HP: 900

AD: 85

AS: 0.8

Armor: 50

MR: 60

Mana: 0/70

Ability: Olaf gains 150/200/450 percent Attack Speed, immunity to Crowd Control, and his attacks cleave ina cone in front of him for 40/50/100 percent physical damage for the rest of combat.

Tryndamere

HP: 850

AD: 85

AS: 0.85

Armor: 50

MR: 40

Mana: 30/80

Ability: Tryndamere spins toward the most enemies in a line dealing 100 percent of his AD to enemies in his path and empowering his next three autos to do 75/100/200 percent additional damage.

Xayah

Hp: 650

AD: 75

AS: 0.9

Armor: 25

MR: 20

Mana: 0/70

Ability: Xayah leaps into the air becoming un-targetable, invulnerable, and throwing out a fan of feather daggers that deal 300/325/375 percent of her AD as Physical damage to enemies within the cone. Xayah then recalls her feathers, striking enemies hit for 100/200/400 magic damage per feather.

Kayle

HP: 650

AD: 75

AS: 0.9

Armor: 25

MR: 20

Mana: 0/70

Ability: Kayle Ascends, causing her attacks to launch waves that deal 100/175/600 bonus magic damage.

Cho’Gath

HP: 1000

AD: 100

AS: 0.6

Armor: 40

MR: 40

Mana: 75/150

Ability: Cho’Gath ruptures a large area, dealing 200/400/1500 magic damage and knocking up all enemies for 2/2.5/8 seconds.

Fabled bonus: Cho’Gath additionally knocks up all enemies on the board.

Five-cost

Swain Level Two

A total of three new five-cost legendaries are getting added in Set 4.5. Swain is a powerhouse that damages enemies in multiple ways while Samira can blast an entire team. Ornn is a little squishy, but his ability to create Artifacts makes up for his lack of power.

Swain

HP: 900

AD: 60

AS: 065

Armor: 40

MR: 75

Mana: 40/100

Ability: Swain transforms into his dragon form for six seconds, gaining 60/75/100 percent maximum health and dealing 75/150/1000 magic damage each second to enemies within 2.5/2.5/5 hexes. While in dragon form, every two seconds Swain breathes fire in a cone in front of him, dealing 175/350/5000 magic damage, burning enemies for 25 percent of their maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds, and reducing healing by 50 percent of the duration.

Samira

HP: 900

AD: 80

AS: 0.9

Armor: 30

MR: 30

Mana: N/A

Ability: Samira dashes and becomes unstoppable, unleashing four shots per second at three enemies within 2.5 hexes for two seconds. For the duration, Samira gains a 100 percent dodge chance.

Total shots: 24

Ornn