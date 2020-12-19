Teamfight Tactics NA Qualifier 2: Schedule, scores, and standings

Hosted by Team Liquid, the three-day North American Teamfight Tactics Qualifier Set Four Fates tournament featured a total of 24 players.
The second North American TFT Fates Qualifier kicked off Dec. 18 and will run until 20. A total of 16 advanced onto day two after six rounds of gameplay, and only eight will participate in the day-three finals. Competitors qualified for the TFT tournament via a number of different paths.
- Four players from the first TFT Qualifier, hosted by Wisdom Giant Slayer
- 10 players from the weekly TFT ladder snapshots
- Two players from the Wisdom Giant Slayer Weekly Challenger series
- Eight players from open qualifier brackets
All three days of competition are being streamed via the Liquid Twitch channel, Juked, or the individual streams from players competing. Points are awarded for first to eighth-place finishes after each round during all three days and accumulated to determine who advances.
- First: 10 points
- Second: Eight points
- Third: Seven points
- Fourth: Six points
- Fifth: Four points
- Sixth: Three points
- Seventh: Two points
- Eighth: One point
Here were the 24 TFT players who competed in the second NA Fates Qualifier tournament:
|C9 k3soju
|Kiyoon
|Mismatched Socks
|GrandVice8
|Wolfey VGC
|SpencerTFT
|kci
|Robinsonz
|Nhantam
|ILikeHobes
|Sètsuko
|Prine
|TSM KittingisHard
|DQA TFT
|Cottontail
|Agon
|M35S
|Pickleonion
|NoobOwl
|Lubenjamin
|Snailman1234
|Thunderpika
|Zurug
|Garchompro
Dec. 18 day one standings
Players competed via three lobbies and a total of six rounds of gameplay. A total of 16 players advanced to day two of the second TFT North American Fates Qualifier.
|Player
|Points
|Wolfey VGC
|45
|C9 k3soju
|44
|Kiyoon
|44
|Spencer TFT
|41
|kci
|35
|Robinsongz
|35
|Prine
|34
|Mismatched Socks
|34
|Sètsuko
|32
|GrandVice8
|31
|Nhantam
|31
|ILikeHoboes
|31
|Pickleonion
|29
|NoobOwl
|29
|Lubenjamin
|28
|Snailman1234
|28
This article will be updated following each day of the Teamfight Tactics second NA Fates Qualifier.