Teamfight Tactics NA Qualifier 2: Schedule, scores, and standings

Tacticians are battling it out for Regional Final seats.

Hosted by Team Liquid, the three-day North American Teamfight Tactics Qualifier Set Four Fates tournament featured a total of 24 players.

The second North American TFT Fates Qualifier kicked off Dec. 18 and will run until 20. A total of 16 advanced onto day two after six rounds of gameplay, and only eight will participate in the day-three finals. Competitors qualified for the TFT tournament via a number of different paths.

Four players from the first TFT Qualifier, hosted by Wisdom Giant Slayer

10 players from the weekly TFT ladder snapshots

Two players from the Wisdom Giant Slayer Weekly Challenger series

Eight players from open qualifier brackets

Image via Riot Games

All three days of competition are being streamed via the Liquid Twitch channel, Juked, or the individual streams from players competing. Points are awarded for first to eighth-place finishes after each round during all three days and accumulated to determine who advances.

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

Here were the 24 TFT players who competed in the second NA Fates Qualifier tournament:

C9 k3soju Kiyoon Mismatched Socks GrandVice8 Wolfey VGC SpencerTFT kci Robinsonz Nhantam ILikeHobes Sètsuko Prine TSM KittingisHard DQA TFT Cottontail Agon M35S Pickleonion NoobOwl Lubenjamin Snailman1234 Thunderpika Zurug Garchompro

Dec. 18 day one standings

Image via Team Liquid Twitch channel

Players competed via three lobbies and a total of six rounds of gameplay. A total of 16 players advanced to day two of the second TFT North American Fates Qualifier.

Player Points Wolfey VGC 45 C9 k3soju 44 Kiyoon 44 Spencer TFT 41 kci 35 Robinsongz 35 Prine 34 Mismatched Socks 34 Sètsuko 32 GrandVice8 31 Nhantam 31 ILikeHoboes 31 Pickleonion 29 NoobOwl 29 Lubenjamin 28 Snailman1234 28

This article will be updated following each day of the Teamfight Tactics second NA Fates Qualifier.