Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.6: Full notes and updates

Riot is catering to the competitive meta in Patch 11.6.

The Teamfight Tactics developers are going easy on the balance changes in Patch 11.6 leading up to the Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts World Championship in April.

The nerfs and buffs coming to the game on Wednesday, March 17 cater to the competitive meta, tweaking and balancing out a few minor abnormalities.

Champions like Olaf, who stood out in the Regional Finals last weekend, and Talon, who trailed behind, have been targeted in the patch, along with various items like Eternal Winter, Ornn’s best Artifact, and Last Whisper.

TFT game designer Riot Kent weighed in on the update in a recent patch rundown. “Everything seems to be in a good spot,” he said. “[We’re] just making small changes to continue to open up more paths in an already diverse meta.”

Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 11.6.

Champions

One-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Diana Attack Speed: 0.65 to 0.7

Garen Judgement Damage: 450/675/1125 to 450/675/1250

Two-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Lulu can no longer target the same unit twice with Wild Growth in one Mage double cast

Nautilus Mana: 75/150 to 85/150

Vi Denting Blow Armor Shred: 40/60/80 percent to 40/50/70 percent

Vi Denting Blow Damage: 250/400/800 to 250/425/850

Zed Contempt for the Weak AD Steal: 20/25/30 percent to 30/30/30 percent

Three-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Irelia Bladestorm Damage: 200/300/550 to 200/300/700

Katarina Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1500 to 650/1000/1500

Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 350/550/1200 to 350/500/1200

Four-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Olaf Attack Damage: 90 to 85

Talon Attack Damage: 90 to 95

Talon True Strike Base Damage: 85/135/400 to 100/150/400

Five-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Yone Seal Fate Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 60/60/80 percent to 60/60/70 percent

Items

Ornn’s Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent to 35 percent

Last Whisper Armor Shred: 80 percent to 70 percent

Last Whisper Shred Duration: Three to five seconds

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 300/375/500 to 300/350/450

Sunfire Cape is no longer Unique. Each Sunfire Cape on a unit will search for its own burn target every two second

Bug fixes