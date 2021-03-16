Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.6: Full notes and updates

The Teamfight Tactics developers are going easy on the balance changes in Patch 11.6 leading up to the Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts World Championship in April.
The nerfs and buffs coming to the game on Wednesday, March 17 cater to the competitive meta, tweaking and balancing out a few minor abnormalities.
Champions like Olaf, who stood out in the Regional Finals last weekend, and Talon, who trailed behind, have been targeted in the patch, along with various items like Eternal Winter, Ornn’s best Artifact, and Last Whisper.
TFT game designer Riot Kent weighed in on the update in a recent patch rundown. “Everything seems to be in a good spot,” he said. “[We’re] just making small changes to continue to open up more paths in an already diverse meta.”
Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 11.6.
Champions
One-cost champions
- Diana Attack Speed: 0.65 to 0.7
- Garen Judgement Damage: 450/675/1125 to 450/675/1250
Two-cost champions
- Lulu can no longer target the same unit twice with Wild Growth in one Mage double cast
- Nautilus Mana: 75/150 to 85/150
- Vi Denting Blow Armor Shred: 40/60/80 percent to 40/50/70 percent
- Vi Denting Blow Damage: 250/400/800 to 250/425/850
- Zed Contempt for the Weak AD Steal: 20/25/30 percent to 30/30/30 percent
Three-cost champions
- Irelia Bladestorm Damage: 200/300/550 to 200/300/700
- Katarina Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1500 to 650/1000/1500
- Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 350/550/1200 to 350/500/1200
Four-cost champions
- Olaf Attack Damage: 90 to 85
- Talon Attack Damage: 90 to 95
- Talon True Strike Base Damage: 85/135/400 to 100/150/400
Five-cost champions
- Yone Seal Fate Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 60/60/80 percent to 60/60/70 percent
Items
- Ornn’s Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent to 35 percent
- Last Whisper Armor Shred: 80 percent to 70 percent
- Last Whisper Shred Duration: Three to five seconds
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 300/375/500 to 300/350/450
- Sunfire Cape is no longer Unique. Each Sunfire Cape on a unit will search for its own burn target every two second
Bug fixes
- Demoted: Keeper 4 is now properly a silver trait
- Fixed a bug where Zilean’s Rewind Fate failed to find targets if Zilean was in the Zhonya’s Paradox invulnerable state
- Get Back Here: Darius no longer fails to deal damage with Fortune’s Guillotine if his target dashes very far away
- Carve a path: Fixed a bug where Darius had a brief window between chain dunks where he was not unstoppable
- Talon and Wukong’s spells will now properly proc Trap Claw’s spellshield and stun
- Fixed a bug where Kennen’s Slicing Maelstrom would occasionally stop casting when hit by another Kennen’s Slicing Maelstrom