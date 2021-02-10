TFT Fates Championship set to take place in April

Watch the best tacticians in the world battle it out over a $250,000 prize pool.

Riot Games has revealed the dates and format information for the second Teamfight Tactics global championship featuring gameplay via Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts.

Set Four Fates in TFT will showcase the autobattler’s second global championship, scheduled to take place on April 7 to 9. The Fates Championship will have a $250,000 prize pool and feature 24 of the best players from around the world. Riot is working on having a spectator mode ready by the Set Five global Championship and has made improvements for the upcoming Fates tournament following the Galaxies Championship.

The Teamfight Tactics Fates Championship is coming! 🏮



From April 7 – 9, 24 players around the world will compete for a $250,000 prize pool and the title of Fates World Champion.



Find out more: https://t.co/9at4KVM6d8 pic.twitter.com/JjjpgRVTiO — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 10, 2021

A number of Riot-sponsored qualifiers have taken place around the globe leading up to the TFT Fates Global Championship. The North American Qualifiers will determine its competitors via the NA Fates Regional Finals on March 6 to 7 and March 12 to 13. The Oceanic Regional Finals will take place from March 11 to 14.

The Fates Global Championship will take place over the course of three days, showcasing a new Swiss format.

Day one: A total of 24 players will compete in three lobbies with the top 16 points earners advancing to day two.

Day two: The top 16 players from day one will compete in two lobbies with the top eight points earners advancing to the day three finals.

Day three: Eight players will battle it out in the finals to try to earn 18 points. Upon reaching 18 points, the competitor to finish first in the next lobby will take home the TFT Fates Championship title.

Several North American and Oceanic qualifiers are scheduled to take place leading up to the individual Regional Finals. You can watch all the action when the TFT Fates Global Championship kicks off on April 7.