Riot Mortdog reveals TFT testing cycle PBE notes for Set 4.5

The first wave of Teamfight Tactics PBE notes was released today by principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Scheduled to release on the live servers on Jan. 21, Set 4.5 contains the addition of 20 champions and traits. The PBE testing cycle includes system changes, like Lucky Lanterns, along with trait and champion balance changes. All stats and alterations are subject to change throughout the PBE Set 4.5 testing cycle prior to the launch of Fates: Festival of Beasts.

First, as we do with the launch of any new set, we'll do PBE notes to keep changes noted. You can find them published on the Official TFT Discord here: https://t.co/LwWZZ1JlZX



Each time there is a new build, new notes!

System changes

In addition to the reveal of Lucky Lanterns, there are several system changes being tested on the PBE servers. Base shop odds are being adjusted at level eight and nine, along with changes that have removed defensive components from the first carousel.

Level eight drops: 15/25/35/20/5 adjusted to 16/25/35/20/4.

Level nine drops: 10/15/30/30/15 adjusted to 12/16/30/30/12

All defensive components removed from the first carousel.

Added components include two swords, two bows, two rods, two tears, and one glove.

Balance changes

A number of balance changes are being implemented for existing traits. This includes adjustments that should balance out traits like Cultist in Set 4.5, along with Spirit and Elderwood. Due to the Cultist trait being able to come online quicker within the mid-set update, Galio has received a number of adjustments.

Galio health: 800/1,400/2,000 decreased to 750/1,250/2,000.

Galio AD: 75/160/280 changed to 70/150/300.

Galio Star Multiplier: 14 percent increased to 16 percent.

The Mage trait was reworked to have new breakpoints at 3/5/7, previously 3/6/9. Spirit also got a rework, granting flat attack speed for the first time a Spirit unit casts.

Champion changes

Champions that survived the TFT Set 4.5 cut have gone through some major and minor changes. Diana, previously a Moonlight champion, is now a Spirit Assassin with a slight increase to her HP. Kindred lost her Hunter trait with the mid-set update but has the potential to still dominate within the new TFT meta as a Spirit Executioner.

Other champions that crept into overpowered status in the 10.25 meta, like Veigar, are receiving adjustments to their mana and attack speed. One of the most notable changes within the PBE testing cycle is an armor and MR reduction applied to Yone, from 60 to 40 percent. And a trait shake-up to Morgana, now an Enlightened Syphoner, could propel the four-cost unit back into S-tier status.

Item changes

The addition of Ornn as a five-cost legendary that produces Artifacts will likely shake up some existing items. A total of three items are receiving adjustments within the first test cycle: Giantslayer, Hextech Gunblade, and Runaan’s Hurricane.

Giantslayer: Max Damage decreased from 90 to 80 percent.

Hextech Gunblade: Max Shield reduced from 400 to 300.

Runaan’s Hurricane: Bonus Damage decreased from 90 to 80 percent.

Changes may occur on a daily basis within the PBE testing cycle up until the official launch of TFT Set 4.5 on Jan. 21. Tacticians can stay up to speed on the changes in the TFT Discord.