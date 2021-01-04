Riot reveals TFT Set 4.5 big system change, Lucky Lantern

Riot Games introduced the Lucky Lantern Teamfight Tactics system change today that will launch with the Fates: Festival of Beasts mid-set update later this month.

Patch 11.2, scheduled to go live on Jan. 21, will contain a host of new TFT Fates champions and traits. Set 4.5 will also usher in a new system change called Lucky Lantern. Every player in a lobby will obtain a Lucky Lantern at the same time during a match that contains a number of contents, such as a Neeko’s Help or gold. A Lucky Lantern can also include one of four new game options.

Shop Reroller

Item Remover

Item Reroller

Training Dummy

Every Lucky Lantern will contain the same “presents” for each of the eight players in a lobby. The items dropped from a Lucky Lantern will change each game, though. Some games won’t contain a Lucky Lantern drop. All drops will occur via stages 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, or not at all.

Shop Reroller (Loaded Dice)

The Shop Reroller option, called Loaded Dice, from a Lucky Lantern allows a player to reroll one time, “free of charge,” according to the TFT Set 4.5 overview. A Shop Re-roller is an item placed on a champion. If that unit has only an Executioner trait, for example, the free reroll will produce only Executioner trait champions within the shop according to odds.

It’s possible, however, that an Executioner unit won’t show up if “all the champs are somehow out of the pool.” Loaded Dice won’t roll a Chosen champion.

Item Remover (Magnetic Remover)

Tacticians can remove items with the Magnetic Remover in Set 4.5. Placing an Item Remover on a champion will result in the removal of all items from that unit, along with returning the champion to a player’s bench.

Item Reroller (Reforger)

Similar to the Item Remover, the Item Reforger removes items off of a champion and produces a random similar item. This new Lucky Lantern feature is ideal with single components. The Item Reroller also works on full items, with the exception of Spatulas and Spatula items.

Training Dummy

A Training Dummy item works in a similar fashion to Azir Soldiers. The Training Dummy has a small amount of HP that can be placed on the board to attract early attacks. Much like Azir Soldiers, scouting and placement of a Training Dummy will have a major impact on late-game battles.

Unlike Azir Soldiers, a Training Dummy scales with each stage. At 2-1, it’s a one-star with 700 HP, according to Mortdog. At Stage 4-1, it’s a two-star and at 6-1 it becomes a three-star Training Dummy. It’s also possible to four-star it at Stage 8-1.

Other Lucky Lantern items

A Lucky Lantern may also produce existing TFT items that players are used to seeing. Possible item drops include gold, Neeko’s Help, item components, and a Force of Nature.

Lucky Lanterns will begin dropping during games with the release of TFT Set 4.5 on Jan. 21. Players will get to test out the new system change when the mid-set update hits the PBE sometime this week.

Update Jan. 4 12:45pm CT: Several stats and Artifact names were updated to include information released in the Fates: Festival of Beasts PBE rundown YouTube video.