Last big TFT Set 10 PBE patch nerfs Heartsteel, Ekko, and Sona

Riot Games dropped a significant Teamfight Tactics Set 10 PBE update on Nov. 13, nerfing overperforming champions and the Heartsteel trait.

With just over a week remaining before TFT Set 10 hits the live servers, Riot shipped a Remix Rumble PBE update on Nov. 13 that contained “the last big changes,” according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The branch cut before Set 10’s official launch is on Nov. 14, with possible minor adjustments taking place before the weekend. Some significant changes players should pay attention to include an increase in the Heartsteel traits breakpoints, along with nerfs to Ekko and Sona.

This is the last big batch of changes. We may still make a few tiny adjustments before our branch cut on Tuesday, but don't expect anything… pic.twitter.com/A6wnChgetU — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 13, 2023

Hitting nine Heartsteel wasn’t supposed to happen often due to its massive power boost potential, but in a lobby with Spatulas on the Carousel, it wasn’t too difficult to accomplish in conjunction with a Heartsteel Headline champion. Maxing out the Heartsteel vertical trait shouldn’t happen in every lobby, which is why the balance team increased the maximum breakpoint to 10, forcing players to craft two Heartsteel emblems and have a Heartsteel Headline champion.

Seraphine’s spell damage and Sona’s healing were also hot topics over the first weekend of TFT Set 10 PBE testing, with both getting nerfed. Sona got hit the hardest, reducing her heal per auto at one and two-star from 6/9 to 4/7, her shield from 500/600 to 350/550, and her shield duration from 6/6/ to 2/2 seconds.

Ekko was a sleeper TFT Set 10 champion, slotting into a wide variety of comps. But his spell took a hit across the board, getting nerfed from 150/225/375 to 60/90/145.

Not every balance change was a nerf, though. Jax got buffed slightly and the Punk trait is on the hot seat today, according to Mortdog. Multiple balance levers were buffed for Zed and Neeko’s shield to damage conversion was also increased.

Players can continue to test out TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble through the PBE servers. The official launch is slated to take place on Nov. 21.