How TFT Porcelain Ashe comp works in Set 11 14.8b

A Teamfight Tactics 14.8 B-patch has shaken up the meta, finally elevating Porcelain Ashe comps to top-tier status in Set 11 Inkborn Fables.

Recommended Videos

The devs have been slowly buffing the four-cost TFT Set 11 champion Ashe since Inkborn Fables went live in March. The attack damage carry had her AD increased through Patch 14.7 and received both a health and mana buff through Patch 14.8.

Leading up to the 14.8 B-patch, Porcelain Ashe comps were already rising to the top of the meta. After the B-patch went live, multiple versions of Ashe Porcelain comps emerged. Items are important toward building a successful TFT Set 11 comp, which is why I’ve put together a full list of Inkborn Fables champion carriers and the items that work best on them.

What are the best TFT Set 11 Ashe comps?

Be sure to position Lissandra in the second row behind frontline units. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before the TFT Set 11 B-patch went live, an Ashe Porcelain comp existed that wanted four Porcelain, Warden, and Arcanist units—along with two Sniper and three Fated champions. The build can take you into the late-game stages for a top-four finish that evolves into a final board that can finish top two in a lobby. Of all the Ashe Porcelain comps, this is my favorite. Three-staring Amumu is possible if you high roll but I feel the move is bait within the 14.8b meta if you have to fully roll down on Level Seven to hit.

If you’re going to play Ashe, I highly recommend making sure you can get to Level Nine with gold to spare. This is possible through Set 11 Augments like Venerable Piggy Bank, Raining Gold, Porcelain Crown or Crest, Boiling Point, and You Have My Bow. Ashe wants attack speed in addition to her attack damage, but once she has the speed, it’s best to focus on damage only. Endgame boards typically want five-cost Set 11 champions like Hwei and Udyr added to the comp, reducing Warden and Arcanist traits to two units.

How to play Porcelain Annie and Ashe TFT Set 11 comp

Be sure to scout for contested units. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Annie Porcelain is a new TFT Set 11 comp that emerged from the 14.8b meta. Much like the Porcelain Ashe and Amumu comp, the Ashe and Annie build performs optimally at Level Nine. It also uses four Porcelain units but replaces Warden and Arcanist champions with Invoker and Mythic units.

Annie is the focus of the Porcelain comp, with Ashe as a secondary carrier in conjunction with Lillia. Some major differences that I’ve experienced with the 14.8b build over Ashe/Amumu is that this comp is mostly complete at Level Eight and needs to reach Level Nine when facing other top meta builds within the top four of a lobby. Kog’Maw is fine during the early-game stages if you hit AP items but I prefer to go the AD route and win-streak for economy. And it’s important to scout the lobby as Annie and Lillia are highly contested four-cost champions within the TFT Set 11 14.8b meta.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more