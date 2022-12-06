Set Eight has finally arrived, showcasing new Teamfight Tactics mechanics, traits, and 59 champions in Monster’s Attack!

Scheduled to hit the live servers on Dec. 7, Monster’s Attack! is the eighth TFT Set. Dragons have bid farewell as Set Eight introduces a new mechanic called Hero Augments. Regular Augments are also sticking around, becoming an official evergreen mechanic within the autobattler, and a large number of item changes are also taking place. Patch 12.23 is the final update of 2022, with the Riot team taking a break for the holidays.

Here are the full TFT Set Eight Patch 12.23 notes, according to Riot.

TFT Set Eight tips and cheat sheets

As with any new TFT set, there is a lot of information for Set Eight that can feel overwhelming to new and casual players. From Hero Augments and regular Augments to traits and champions, here’s everything players need to know to rank up the ladder in Monster’s Attack! Set Eight.

Set Eight will include new system mechanics like boss battles at Stages 5-7 and 6-7, along with an Anvil drop that starts during Stage 4-7. Each Anvil from the PvE rounds can get sold to open an Armory. Stage 4-7 Anvils will showcase Armories with item components while the Boss Battle Anvils will feature completed items.

Threat units are a sub-mechanic within Set Eight, featuring champions that don’t have trait synergies. And Underground is the new econ trait for the TFT set.

The TFT team has also included new keywords through Set Eight. Keywords simplify tooltip definitions so players don’t have to scroll through multiple sentences during gameplay.

System changes in TFT Set Eight

Smoothing out systems that can cause confusion was a focus within TFT Set Eight. A big change was applied to the component Glove, removing Dodge from it. Other changes smoothed out how magic and physical spells cause damage while slightly lowering the power levels of items as a whole.

Physical spells will now work like magic spells.

Physical spells can no longer get Dodged and they can now crit without an item like Jeweled Gauntlet.

Speaking of Jeweled Gauntlet, the infamous combo of Infinity Edge and Jeweled Gauntlet is no longer required on champions, as either will offer that unit a critical strike chance. Pairing the items together is no longer recommended.

Critical strike chance over 100 percent will now convert into bonus critical strike damage at a two-to-one ratio.

Grievous Wounds, which reduce healing, have been reduced from 50 to 30 percent.

Item power has been lowered overall while champions have had their base power increased.

Attack damage bonuses have been changed from a flat bonus of 10 percent to +10 percent bonuses. The percent bonus scales off a unit’s attack damage and doesn’t scale with other sources of attack damage.

Items that offer flat attack damage will now grant a percentage of bonus attack damage based on the champion’s base AD.

Player base damage was adjusted from 0/0/2/3/5/8/15/150 to 0/0/3/4/6/9/15/150.

Additional player damage per surviving units remained the same at 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15.

In addition to the vast system changes, a large number of item changes were also applied for the launch of Set Eight. All item changes and reworks can be found here.

TFT Set Eight regular Augment changes

Within TFT Set Eight are over 100 returning Augments from Set Seven. These Augments are now considered evergreen and will get included in every set going forward, with various changes taking place.

Several multi-tier Augments within Set Eight have been adjusted while 63 new Heart, Crown, Crest, and Soul Augments have been added. Multi-tier Augments from Set 7.5 that have been removed are all three tiers of Meditation, all three tiers of Best Friends, Axion Arc Silver, Better Together, Blue Battery Gold, Exiles Prismatic, Makeshift Armor Prismatic, and Scoped Weapons Gold.

Big Friend (Silver/Gold) : Damage reduction changed from 10/18 to 9/15 percent

: Damage reduction changed from 10/18 to 9/15 percent Binary Airdrop : Components granted reduced from two to one

: Components granted reduced from two to one Blue Battery Rework : Only available in the Gold tier, Blue Battery grants 10 mana each cast and eight ability power

: Only available in the Gold tier, Blue Battery grants 10 mana each cast and eight ability power Built Different One : Attack speed reduced to 25/35/45/55 percent

: Attack speed reduced to 25/35/45/55 percent Built Different Two : Health adjusted to 250/275/300/350

: Health adjusted to 250/275/300/350 Built Different Two : Attack speed adjusted to 40/50/60/70 percent

: Attack speed adjusted to 40/50/60/70 percent Built Different Three : Health adjusted to 300/350/400/450

: Health adjusted to 300/350/400/450 Built Different Three : Attack speed adjusted to 50/60/70/80 percent

: Attack speed adjusted to 50/60/70/80 percent Celestial Blessing : Omnivamp reduced to 10/15/25 percent

: Omnivamp reduced to 10/15/25 percent Celestial Blessing : Overheal shield reduced to 200/300/400

: Overheal shield reduced to 200/300/400 Cybernetic Implants : Health for all tiers adjusted to 80/120/180

: Health for all tiers adjusted to 80/120/180 Cybernetic Implants : Attack damage at all tiers changed from flat to 10/20/30 percent attack damage

: Attack damage at all tiers changed from flat to 10/20/30 percent attack damage Cybernetic Shell : Health reduced to 80/120/180

: Health reduced to 80/120/180 Cybernetic Uplink : Health reduced to 80/120/180

: Health reduced to 80/120/180 Cybernetic Uplink : Mana per second adjusted to 2/2.5/3

: Mana per second adjusted to 2/2.5/3 Electrocharge One : Damage reduced to 40/60/80/100

: Damage reduced to 40/60/80/100 Electrocharge Two : Damage reduced to 70/90/110/130

: Damage reduced to 70/90/110/130 Featherweights : Attack speed at all three tiers reduced to 20/30/50 percent

: Attack speed at all three tiers reduced to 20/30/50 percent High Roller : Bonus gold reduced from 10 to six

: Bonus gold reduced from 10 to six Late-game Specialist : Gold reduced from 45 to 40

: Gold reduced from 45 to 40 Last Stand : Health reduced from 200 to 180

: Health reduced from 200 to 180 Last Stand : Armor, magic resistance, and Omnivamp reduced from 20 to 18

: Armor, magic resistance, and Omnivamp reduced from 20 to 18 Lucky Gloves : Sparring Gloves granted reduced from three to two

: Sparring Gloves granted reduced from three to two Rich get Richer : Gold increased to 12

: Gold increased to 12 Rich get Richer Plus : Gold increased to 20

: Gold increased to 20 Scoped Weapon One : Range increased by one Hex changed to two Hex

: Range increased by one Hex changed to two Hex Scoped Weapon One : Bonus attack speed reduced to 10 percent

: Bonus attack speed reduced to 10 percent Thrill of the Hunt : Healing reduced from 400/700 to 300/550

: Healing reduced from 400/700 to 300/550 Trade Sector Plus : Gold increased to 12

: Gold increased to 12 Triforce : Health at all three tiers reduced to 75/125/200

: Health at all three tiers reduced to 75/125/200 Triforce : Mana at all three tiers reduced to 10/15/25

: Mana at all three tiers reduced to 10/15/25 Triforce : Attack speed at all three tiers reduced to 10/15/25 percent

: Attack speed at all three tiers reduced to 10/15/25 percent Verdant Veil: Bonus attack speed increased from five to 15 percent

Set Eight Double Up changes

Set Eight will showcase changes to the Assist Armory within the TFT Double Up mode. Players previously had taken turns selecting boosts for one another. Starting with Patch 12.23, players will get offered gift choices at different gold prices that they can buy for their partners. Rewards will range from consumables and item components to Radiant items. There is always a free option.

Assist Armory has been changed to Gift Armories

The first Gift Armory appears at Stage 3-5 and 3-6

The second Gift Armory appears at Stage 5-2 and 5-3

There are always three options to choose from

Two of the options will cost gold while one is always free

Options vary from early to late-game gifts

Partners can only pick one gift

Players can sell units during the Gift Armory to get gold

Each of the Gift Armories is randomly chosen in each game

All players in a lobby will have the same Gift Armory, but with different options

TFT Set Eight battle pass and Tacticians

Poro Ranger HQ | Image via Riot Games Threat Level Normal | Image via Riot Games Threat Level Tentacle | Image via Riot Games Threat Level Ok | Image via Riot Games

The TFT Set Eight battle pass offers free-to-play players rewards and has the option to get upgraded to pass-plus at a purchase price of 1,295 RP. Players can purchase the upgraded battle pass at any time during the Set Eight season.

Pass-plus contents included Threat-themed arenas, Little Legends, Star Shards, and the Poro-Ranger Headquarters tier-three arena.

The new Everything Goes On arena is found within an Everything Goes In Here bag that is priced at 360 RP. Drop rates for the arena are Rare (two percent). Players are guaranteed to get the TFT new Set Eight arena by the 61st bag.

New Star Guardian Chibi Champions are also available, along with the Little Legends Grizzle, Whisker, and Baron.

TFT ranked rewards and Set Eight ranked season

With the release of Set Eight, players will get ranked rewards for placements during Set Seven. All players who were ranked Gold or higher at any stage of the set will get a Victorious Craggle Little Legend. And those who were ranked Gold or higher during both set halves will also receive a Triumphant Craggle Little Legend.

Double Up players who finished in Blue, Purple, or Hyper tier will receive an emote, along with Hyper Roll players.

Set Eight anked season

All players will get demoted to anywhere from Iron II to Bronze IV depending on their rank from the previous season. At the start of TFT Set Eight, all players will get five provisional matches where they can’t lose any LP for bottom-four finishes. Top-four placements will earn players extra LP. All Hyper ratings are reset to 500.