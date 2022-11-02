All TFT Little Legends and Chibi Champions in Set 8

Riot Games has started revealing what Teamfight Tactics players can look forward to in the upcoming Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring new Little Legends and Chibi Champions.

Monsters Attack! is introducing players to Spatulopolis, “a city brimming with heroes, threats, and their resulting wreckage” that will play host to the next set’s theme, heroes and villains. Alongside fighting giant monsters, Mech and Star Guardians themes are returning and players can expect plenty of themed Little Legends.

All Little Legends and Chibi Champions in TFT Set Eight

The TFT cosmetics team is promising a broader range of styles for customization so players can express themselves to the fullest and we already know of a few Little Legends on the way.

Little Legends

Baron

Straight from Summoners Rift in a “cute” version, Baron appears on Convergence boards and will likely be the first time that players will be able to not only control Baron but also make him move.

The Baron is also coming with a variant version of the Star Guardian theme, sporting lots of pink and big eyes.

Grizzle

Grizzle is a Little Legend who loves long walks in fragile cities. Its look resembles a cute but destructive blue koala.

Whisker

Whisker is a shaggy-looking kitten with evil plans and something mysterious inside.

Of course, new Chibi Champions are also making their way to Spatulopolis along with their exclusive variants and finishers.

Chibi Champions

Lux and Ahri

Lux and Ahri will be available in their classic skins and with variants of their respective Star Guardian skins, which have an exclusive finisher with full magical transformation.

More information about Little Legends and Chibi Champions will be revealed closer to the release of TFT Set Eight and this article will be updated with all the new information. Players will be able to test out all the new features when Monsters Attack! hit the PBE servers on Nov. 15.