All TFT Set 8 item updates: Infinity Edge, Jeweled Gauntlet, Statikk Shiv, Guardbreaker, and more

Riot Games has adjusted several important Teamfight Tactics items and components for Set Eight, from Sword and Glove to Infinity Edge and Jeweled Gauntlet.

Items in TFT Set Eight are getting an overhaul that includes long-term upgrades and consistent performance. The focus of Monsters Attack! is heroes, and villains who want to be heroes. Riot has shifted the power level of items down while raising the overall power levels of Set Eight champions.

The team accomplished this power spike by adding two Hero Augments for every champion and a Threat trait that powers up champions without trait synergies. With champions having other sources of power, items that are typically best-in-slot were slightly reworked to have less power and a better overall balance.

TFT Set Eight item component changes and updates

In addition to TFT Set Eight items getting adjusted, the components Glove and Sword were reworked. Sword is no longer 10 flat attack damage and is now 10 percent AD. This means that Sword is good on AD champions now, and not good on others.

Glove no longer has dodge and the critical strike chance was bumped back up to 20 percent. The infamous combo of Infinity Edge and Jeweled Gauntlet will no longer work together because of the component adjustments.

TFT Set Eight item changes and updates

There are a total of 20 TFT Set Eight items that are different, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Some items were affected by the Glove and Sword changes while others have been slightly nerfed or reworked. Key items to watch for are Infinity Edge, Jeweled Gauntlet, Statikk Shiv, and Guardbreaker.

Zephyr

Zephyr now has 15 percent attack speed granted to the equipped unit. The item still summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the board that removes the closest enemy from combat for five seconds.

Dragon’s Claw

Dragon’s Claw now has less magic resistance and more healing, making the item a good early-game slam. The stats are that Dragon’s Claw grants 30 bonus magic resistance and every two seconds will regenerate four percent of the holder’s maximum health.

Hextech Gunblade

Hextech Gunblade has slightly less healing now than it did before. The item grants 20 percent Omnivamp and damage heals the lowest percent health ally for the same amount.

Deathblade

Deathblade is now 60 percent AD damage. Champions, like Set Eight Swifshot units, who have high attack speed and high attack damage stats want a Deathblade equipped to them.

Giant Slayer

Giant Slayer now gives AD and AP, rather than percent damage upfront, according to Mortdog. The item is still good on both attack damage and ability power champions. Attacks and abilities still deal 25 percent more damage to enemies with more than 1,900 health.

Spear of Shojin

Spear of Shojin is now 20 ability power, giving the holder AP upfront. And every third attack from a champion equipped with Spear of Shojin restores 10 additional mana. Players should note that the mana regeneration is slightly less than in previous TFT sets.

Infinity Edge

Infinity Edge has one of the largest TFT Set Eight item changes, stating now that abilities can critically strike. The item grants 25 percent bonus attack damage and 35 percent bonus critical strike chance. The Set Eight item changes to Infinity Edge removes the IE/Jeweled Gauntlet combo from existence.

Zeke’s Herald

Zeke’s Herald is getting a slight nerf, reducing attack speed granted to 20 percent.

Edge of Night

Edge of Night is also getting a slight nerf in Set Eight. Once per combat at 60 percent health, the unit becomes stealthed and can’t get targeted while shedding all negative effects. It then grants the item holder 15 percent bonus attack speed.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Rabadon’s Deathcap was reduced to a total of 60 AP that is granted to the holder. It is still a good item on ability power champions, according to Mortdog.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

A slight nerf has attacks grant four percent bonus attack speed. The effect can still stack.

Bloodthirster

Omnivamp for Bloodthirster was reduced to 20 percent. Once per combat at 40 percent health, the item holder gains a 25 percent maximum health shield that lasts up to five seconds.

Jeweled Gauntlet

Jeweled Gauntlet is now the AP version of Infinity Edge. it grants a total of 25 ability power and 35 percent chance of a critical strike.

Archangel’s Staff

Archangel’s Staff now grants a total of 20 AP but can still work better than Deathcap with some champions.

Rapid Firecannon

Rapid Firecannon now has slightly less attack speed. Attacks still don’t miss.

Statikk Shiv

Instead of giving all attack speed, Statikk Shiv now gives the holder AP. This means that ability power champions will want Statikk Shiv, not AD units. The item grants AP upfront and shreds magic resistance from the enemy team. Statikk Shiv grants 20 AP, 10 percent attack speed, 15 starting mana, and reduces an enemy’s magic resistance by 50 percent for five seconds.

Last Whisper

Last Whisper is AD focused, instead of focusing on attack speed.

Titan’s Resolve

Titan’s Resolve is still the same item in TFT Set Eight but had its attack damage percent lowered slightly.

Runaan’s Hurricane

Runaan’s Hurricane is still a solid AD item, with the bolts dealing slightly less damage than they did in Set Seven.

Guardbreaker

The components Belt and Glove now make the TFT Set Eight item Guardbreaker, replacing Banshee’s Claw. The new item grants AD, AP, and critical strike chance. Guardbreaker works well with items like Jeweled Gauntlet when trying to get up to the 100 percent crit rate. The Guardbreaker item also punishes champions that have shields. Upon damaging a shielded enemy, the item holder deals 25 percent more damage for three seconds.

Guardbreaker is now a solid early-game item that can deal with shielded units. The stats for Guardbreaker are that it grants 15 percent bonus attack damage and 15 bonus ability power. Abilities and attacks deal 25 percent more damage for three seconds upon damaging a shielded enemy.