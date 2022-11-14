TFT Set 8 shifts power from items to champions, JG/IE combo gone

Changes applied to components and items should improve balance issues and an understanding of how they work.

Riot Games will tone down the power level of Teamfight Tactics items through several major changes in Set Eight, which includes the dismantling of the classic Jeweled Gauntlet and Infinity Edge combo.

The TFT design and balance teams have reduced the power of items overall in Set Eight while putting more of that power into champions. This shift puts more of an emphasis on starring up champions and less importance on finding those best-in-slot items for specific units. Two major changes are taking place in TFT Set Eight: Glove no longer has dodge while the critical strike chance was increased and B. F. Sword was changed from a flat attack damage to a percent attack damage.

The change to Sword allows the component to perform optimally on high-attack damage champions. Announced late last week by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, Glove no longer has dodge while the chance to critical strike went back up to 20 percent. The change also allowed the TFT team to return base crit damage back to 140 percent, allowing for critical strikes to have an impact on games again.

Physical spells in TFT used to have the ability to crit and dodge while magic spells needed Jeweled Gauntlet. But that is no longer the case as all abilities can’t crit without help and can’t be dodged, according to Mortdog during the early access preview of Set Eight, allowing all abilities to work the same.

This led to changes that were applied to Jeweled Gauntlet and Infinity Edge, resulting in the two TFT items no longer working well together.

Infinity Edge : Damage from an ability can critically strike. Grants a 15 percent bonus attack damage and a 15 percent bonus critical strike chance.

: Damage from an ability can critically strike. Grants a 15 percent bonus attack damage and a 15 percent bonus critical strike chance. Jeweled Gauntlet: Damage from an ability can critically strike. Grants 15 percent bonus ability power and a 15 percent critical strike chance.

Banshee’s Claw is no longer an item, replaced by Guardbreaker, which is an anti-shield item that works similarly to Giant Slayer. Blue Buff and Spear of Shojin also underwent adjustments, producing less mana regeneration while outputting more power.

Protector’s Vow has become an ideal item for frontline tanks like Sejuani in TFT Set Eight, allowing the tank to cast quicker after the start of combat. And Dragon’s Claw had its magic resistance shifted over into healing, improving it as a tank item overall while creating a solid combo between Gargoyle’s Stoneplate and Dragon’s Claw.

Players can test out all the TFT Set Eight item changes during PBE testing that starts on Nov. 15, followed by the official release of Monsters Attack! on Dec. 7.