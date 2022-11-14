How TFT Set 8 Threat champions work

Riot Games has a new Teamfight Tactics trait that isn’t a trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!, featuring a total of eight champions that have unique passive abilities that can flex into any comp.

Flexible champions and carriers are a sub-theme in TFT Set Eight, showcasing Threat units that are slightly stronger than other champions. Units that have the Threat trait are Cho’Gath, Rammus, Vel’Koz, Aurelion Sol, Bel’Veth, Zac, Fiddlesticks, and Urgot.

What is a Threat champion in TFT Set Eight?

Image via Riot Games

The Threat champions in Monsters Attack! don’t synergize with one another like a normal trait, which is why they have a unique passive that sets them apart. They also don’t have any additional TFT Set Eight traits in conjunction with Threat, except for Fiddlesticks, who has a unique five-cost trait. Players can add any number of Threat units to a Set Eight comp.

Each Threat champion has its own Hero Augments. The only difference between a Threat’s Hero Augment and a regular Set Eight champion is that their support version is more of a flex version since every TFT champion in Monsters Attack! has two Hero Augments. Threat units also only take up one board space. No units take up two board spaces in Set Eight.

Who are the Threat TFT champions?

Image via Riot Games

There are eight Threat champions in Monsters Attack!, featuring overpowered units that buff up team synergizes by targeting a specific enemy target to flexible carriers that can slot into any Set Eight comp.

Vel’Koz

Vel’Koz is an ability-power three-cost champion that doesn’t put out a bunch of damage, targeting the highest DPS enemy and stunning them instead. Backline carriers should be afraid of Vel’Koz since he will slow them down. Spear of Shojin is a good item for Vel’Koz, prompting additional stuns throughout combat.

Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks is a five-cost TFT Set Eight champion that has the traits Threat and Corrupted, both of which are unique. The Corrupted trait has Fiddlesticks start combat as a dormant champion, absorbing souls as they get eliminated and then popping off once Fiddlesticks falls below 40 percent health or all allies have perished.

The Threat part of Fiddlesticks is ability power based, with items like Morellonomicon and Edge of Night working with the Threat horror/hero.

Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol is a four-cost ability power champion that functions as a flexible AP carry. The dragon drops meteors on random enemies, applying burn over the course of 10 seconds. Archangels’ Staff is a solid AP item for Aurelion Sol, along with Hextech Gunblade. Players who don’t have anti-heal in their Set Eight TFT build but need it can add Aurelion Sol as an alternative option.

Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath is a three-cost Set Eight TFT champion that has massive amounts of magic resistance, which also fuels its Cosmic Bellow spell. There is a carry Hero Augment for Cho’Gath, along with a flex one that buffs Cho’Gath up with even more magic resistance and your whole team.

Bel’Veth

Bel’Veth is a four-cost two-range attack damage carry. The Empress of the Void is a high DPS carry that slots right into the TFT Set Eight Defender build. AD items are preferred on Bel’Veth. And if players can’t get her Hero Augment, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade is a solid option in addition to attack damage items.

Rammus

Rammus is a beefy three-cost Set Eight Threat champion that has massive amounts of armor. The spiked shell unit is great against AD comps, reducing the attack damage of enemies it barrels into while also stunning them. Defensive items are preferred on Rammus. Similar to Cho’Gath, Rammus has a flex Hero Augment option that empowers the armadillo and the team.

Zac

Zac is a four-cost unit that has the highest health out of any TFT Set Eight champions. Players can use Zac as a flexible tank carry since his passive has Zac split into two smaller blobs upon him getting taken out by an enemy. Zac’s Hero Augment adds an additional 1,000 bonus health and immunity to crowd control. Items on Zac should include Gargoyle’s Stoneplate and Dragon’s Claw.

Urgot

Urgot is a five-cost TFT champion in Set Eight that does more than fire rounds at enemy targets. Urgot can either be an AD or AP unit, depending on where players want the damage to come from. His basic attacks can thrive off attack damage items while his spell, Undertow, works better with ability power items. Attack speed items are also highly recommended.