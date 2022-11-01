How TFT Hero Augments work in Set 8

Give your hero or villain an Augment that leads you to victory.

Riot Games has transformed Augments into the main mechanic within Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, powering up individual champions.

Augments first appeared in Set Six and continued into Set Seven. With the release of Set Eight Monsters Attack!, Augments will become a permanent mechanic within TFT. Primary mechanics may change with each Set and Mid-Set, as will Augments. And each new TFT set going forward will always have Augments that complement or work directly with the main mechanic.

Players want Augments within TFT and the devs have answered, knowing they “unlock endless possibilities from a game design perspective,” according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Hero Augments were designed to create a superhero or supervillain within a TFT comp. The Hero Augment is the main mechanic within Set Eight. But they aren’t the only Augments within Monsters Attack!

What are TFT Set 8 Hero Augments?

Augments in past TFT sets have typically had a “blanket effect,” according to Mortdog. From supporting a specific trait through Crowns and Hearts to multi-tier and econ effects, Augments didn’t target specific champions. Hero Augments in Set Eight will.

Each TFT champion in Set Eight will have two Hero Augments designed specifically for them. This means that any unit within Monsters Attack! can become a carrier when buffed by a Hero Augment.

How do I get a Hero Augment for my TFT champion?

Augments will still have an armory that shows up at Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. One of those Armories will showcase Hero Augments, replacing the normal Armory. The Hero Augments are only offered once per game, and the Armory in which they appear will change from game to game. All players in a lobby will get offered the Hero Augment Armory at the same Stage.

Set Seven included the option to roll for additional Augment options. Rolling for three new Armory options will remain a mechanic within TFT Set Eight. Players can only roll once, though, forcing them to choose to roll on a Hero Augment Armory or a normal Augment Armory.

What are the new TFT Set 8 Hero Augments?

The official TFT Set Eight dev video showcased several new Hero Augments. But many are still getting designed leading up to the Monsters’ Attack! release. Alistar, for example, has a Hero Augment that turns his single target Knock Up into an AOE spell that provides him with health. He also has a second Hero Augment that gives his ability maximum health scaling.

Here are all the TFT Set Eight Hero Augments we know about so far.

Zoomies! : At the start of combat, Yuumi grants her allies 20 percent attack speed. Gain a Yuumi.

: At the start of combat, Yuumi grants her allies 20 percent attack speed. Gain a Yuumi. Burning Spirit : At the start of combat, Annie and her allies gain a 20 percent bonus ability power. This is tripled if they are below a specific percentage of health. Gain an Annie.

: At the start of combat, Annie and her allies gain a 20 percent bonus ability power. This is tripled if they are below a specific percentage of health. Gain an Annie. Too Hot to Handle : Annie’s shield now deals 100 magic damage to enemies when they attack her. Gain an Annie.

: Annie’s shield now deals 100 magic damage to enemies when they attack her. Gain an Annie. Channeled Ferromancy : At the start of combat, Rell and her allies gain 20 bonus armor and magic resistance. They gain five more each time they cast. Gain a Rell.

: At the start of combat, Rell and her allies gain 20 bonus armor and magic resistance. They gain five more each time they cast. Gain a Rell. AP Battery Sona : Sona gains three mana per second. Every three casts, Sona grants 10 bonus ability power to adjacent allies. Gain a Sona.

: Sona gains three mana per second. Every three casts, Sona grants 10 bonus ability power to adjacent allies. Gain a Sona. Cosmic Terror : Cho’Gath gains an additional 90 magic resistance. The highest magic resistance Cho’Gath shares 30 percent of its starting magic resistance with other allies. Gain a Cho’Gath.

: Cho’Gath gains an additional 90 magic resistance. The highest magic resistance Cho’Gath shares 30 percent of its starting magic resistance with other allies. Gain a Cho’Gath. Evasion : At the start of combat, Jax and his allies gain 25 percent dodge chance. Gain a Jax.

: At the start of combat, Jax and his allies gain 25 percent dodge chance. Gain a Jax. Siphoning Winds : Yasuo gains 10 percent bonus Omnivamp and heals for 50 percent of the damage dealt by Hasagi. Gain a Yasuo.

: Yasuo gains 10 percent bonus Omnivamp and heals for 50 percent of the damage dealt by Hasagi. Gain a Yasuo. Raider’s Spells: At the start of combat, your strongest Ezreal grants his nearest ally a temporary Artifact for the rest of combat. Gain an Ezreal.

Players can test out all the TFT Set Eight Hero Augments on Nov. 15 through PBE servers. The official launch of Monsters Attack! will take place on Dec. 7.