Best TFT Set 8 comps to play at launch

Flexibility and variance define Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, providing players with a number of ways to reach strong end-game board states and a top-four lobby finish.

Heading into the TFT Set Eight launch on Dec. 7, there are a number of top-performing comps on the PBE servers. But slotting in champions to form a comp and holding out for best-in-slot items are only a portion of what’s needed to rank up the ladder.

Set Eight features Hero Augments in addition to regular Augments, providing every comp with an additional layer of flexibility. Players should still have an end-game plan and comp in mind while using the Augments to improve the overall board state of the team.

Here are seven TFT Set Eight end-game comps to run at the release of Monsters Attack!

Legendary level nine

Level nine legendaries return in TFT Set Eight, featuring either Leona or Aphelios as the primary carrier. Secondary carriers can include Urgot, Fiddlesticks, Nunu, and Mordekaiser. Aegis is the most important late-game trait synergy on a legendary board, increasing magic resistance for the whole team. Aphelios is an attack damage carrier while Leona works best with defensive and ability power items.

Urgot is a flexible carry, able to hold and use either AD or AP items. Fiddlesticks wants items like Morelleonomicon or Ionic Spark and players can opt to run Nunu over Fiddlesticks with the same items. Mordekaiser works best with AP items in conjunction with Edge of Night or Hand of Justice.

Bel’Veth Brawler

Brawlers are a strong frontline throughout all stages of TFT Set Eight. Running Brawlers with an AD carry can turn into a Bel’Veth carry upon rolling down early at level seven after the Stage three carousel.

The build is flexible in that players can use Ashe as an early-game AD carry that doesn’t rely upon rerolling her. And any AP items can get used on an additional backline carry through Aurelion Sol or on Mordekaiser as a frontline alt-carry.

Ashe Reroll

Ashe is a viable Reroll carry with attack damage items but can often get contested by other players. Both Renekton and Ashe should hit three-star status, while Ekko and Sejuani are solid late-game Brawlers to add to the frontline.

Draven Reroll

Mech is back in TFT Set Eight with Draven and Wukong Retoll paving the path toward a top-four finish. Draven is slightly better than Wukong, especially with a Mascot frontline providing a bunch of healing late into combat. Players can also opt to run Bruisers with Riven and Lee Sin, along with Malphite and Gangplank to activate the Supers trait.

Ideal items on Draven are attack damage items that heal, like Bloodthirtster, in conjunction with an item like Infinity Edge that can crit. Last Whisper and Giant Slayer are solid third options.

Zed Hacker

Zed is a powerful Hacker unit that can disrupt backline carriers. LeBlanc and Zoe are needed to activate the Hacker trait but aren’t item holders. Players should opt to run a strong frontline, potentially with Brawlers. Other synergy units should include a Duelist and two other Lasercorp champions. A secondary carry can either be a Threat unit or a late-game five-cost champion.

Star Guardian Taliyah

Star Guardians are a solid vertical comp that is a tad slow to start off but can finish strong. Establishing a frontline is important, using Star Guardian units like Nilah, Ekko, and Rell during the late-game stages.

Taliyah is a strong primary carry for the Star Guardian build, using AP items with at least Spear of Shojin to ramp up her spell casts even more. Syndra is also a solid late-game secondary carry that wants Spear of Shojin as she pulls Threat units onto the board from your bench.

Ezreal Reroll

Ezreal is a solid early-game AP item holder who can carry with an Underground opener or with a solid frontline to protect him. Running Anima Squad with Ezreal as the main AP carrier is also a solid option. And if contested, players can always opt to run Jinx as the carry instead, which synergizes with TFT Set eight traits like Anima Squad, Brawlers, and Aegis.