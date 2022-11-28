All TFT Set 8 keywords and the champions who use them

Use a TFT Set Eight champion to the fullest of their ability.

Riot Games has simplified tooltip text in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, expanding upon existing keywords within the auto-battler while also adding new ones.

TFT Set Eight will introduce a new mechanic called Hero Augments. Champions can use these Augments to boost individual or team power as well as in conjunction with regular Augments. Within a handful of Monsters Attack! champion spells are keywords that can synergize with Hero Augments.

Keywords in TFT are meant to help new and existing players determine what a champion does during their ability without having to read blocks of text. It’s a strategy often used in card games that eases gameplay in the long run, but it can also confuse new and existing players when the definition of the keywords is unknown.

All TFT Set Eight keywords

There are six keywords in TFT Set Eight, applying armor shred to a reduction of attack speed.

Sunder

Sunder is the keyword for armor shred. Set Eight champions that use the Sunder keyword are Vi and Zed.

Chilling

When a champion applies Chilling to an enemy with an ability they are slowing down the enemy unit’s attack speed. Champions in Set Eight that use Chilling are Nasus and Ezreal.

Wounds

A TFT champion that Wounds an enemy reduces healing received by 33 percent. Gangplank is the only Set Eight champion with the Wounds keyword.

Stun

Stun is an existing TFT keyword that prevents a unit from attacking, moving, or casting abilities for a specific time frame, often one to four seconds. Champions in Set Eight that have the Stun keyword are Jinx, Sona, Vel’Koz, Sejuani, and Urgot.

Shred

The keyword Shred reduces magic resistance. Mordekaiser is the only champion who uses it in Set Eight. It’s also used on the item Last Whisper.

Mana-Reave

Mana-Reave is another TFT keyword that has been around for multiple sets. It increases a unit’s maximum mana by a certain percentage. Cho’Gath is the only Set Eight champion who can apply Mana-Reave.