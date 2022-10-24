Best TFT Set 7.5 Patch 12.20 end-game comp tier list

Know what to play to hit top four in your lobby.

Dragons are continuing to perform at top-tier status within Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 after Patch 12.20 while reroll builds emerge as contenders to long-time standing comps like Guild and Mages.

Patch 12.20 was the final big update for Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms as organized TFT gameplay throughout the patch will include Regional Finals and the NA Last Chance Qualifier. The update reduced early econ from Blue orbs while also removing high-roll opportunities from Treasure Dragons. Significant nerfs were applied to Guild and a large number of Set 7.5 champions had their three-star stats buffed to encourage various reroll strategies back into the TFT Uncharted Realms meta.

No end-game comp took too big of a hit that it knocked it out of the meta, but some TFT comps did shift tiers. And emerging as a new build is Kai’Sa reroll, along with several other reroll Patch 12.20 comps like Olaf, Karma, Seraphine, and even Yone.

Based on data, in-house gameplay, and the NA Last Chance Qualifiers, here are the best TFT Patch 12.20 end-game comps ranked by tier.

Best TFT Patch 12.20 S-tier comps

The four S-tier TFT 12.20 builds are Dragon vertical, Jade/Whisper, Kai’Sa Reroll, and Guild Daeja.

Dragon vertical build

Image via LeDuck

Dragon vertical is the strongest late-game build within Patch 12.20, showcasing Ao Shin as the primary carrier. The ideal items for the tier-five dragon are Spear of Shojin and Hextech Gunblade. The third item can vary depending on the lobby, ranging from Archangel’s Staff and Hand of Justice to Jeweled Gauntlet.

Aurelion Sol is also a possible primary carrier for the comp, as seen during the North American LCQ tournament. Healing is important for Aurelion Sol, which is why Hextech Gunblade is the best item for the dragon. Other solid item choices are Deathcap, Archangel’s Staff, and even Morellonomicon.

Secondary carriers are typically Idas or Terra on the frontline, equipped with a Gargoyle Stoneplate to improve their defensive power. And the third carrier is often Shyvana, equipped with items like Morellonomicon and Hand of Justice.

Draconic Augments play a big role in running Dragon during the late-game stages. Players will want to econ throughout the early and mid-game stages and use Augments like High-End Shopping to help. Dragon Soul is one of the best Draconic Augments for the TFT Set 7.5 Dragon build, and Level Up is another solid econ Augment.

Kai’Sa and Zac Reroll

Image via PhinPhinThao

Patch 12.20 applied buffs to Zac’s Unstable Current spell at all three stars while also buffing Kai’Sa’s Tidal Burst spell at three-star. Also receiving buffs were the Dragonmancer and Guardian traits, leading to a new Kai’Sa and Zac Reroll TFT build that quickly elevated itself to S-tier status among end-game comps.

Getting the Draconic Augment Dragonmancer Conference in conjunction with a Kai’Sa, Zac, and Malphite Lagoon opener should push players into the Kai’Sa Reroll comp. But the Dragonmancer Conference Augment is only available at Stage 2-1.

The item combo of Jeweled Gauntlet and Infinity Edge is powerful on Kai’Sa, along with items like Morellonomicon and Blue Buff. Giant Slayer is a solid third option depending on the lobby meta, and Archangel’s Staff is a top-performing item on Kai’Sa as well. Zac, on the other hand, prefers defensive items since he is the main frontline defense champion. Set 7.5 items like Gargoyle Stoneplate and Sunfire Cape are ideal for Zac.

Jade and Whispers double punch build

Image via Ramblinnn

Jade was the sleeper vertical TFT build heading into Patch 12.19. Buffs to the trait highlighted its strengths and players at the GSC3 tournament weren’t shy about showing off its power in conjunction with the Whispers trait. Shi Oh Yu is the primary carrier, equipped with Bloodthirster and Edge of Night as the two best-in-slot items.

Sy’fen is good with a Thieves Glove. Pantheon is a solid secondary carrier, along with Jayce. And don’t overlook Gnar after buffs were applied within Patch 12.19. Gnar reroll is more A-tier than S-tier but is still strong depending on the lobby. The ideal items for Gnar are Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Bloodthirster. Augments for the TFT build that synergize well are Knife’s Edge, Ascension, and Thrill of the Hunt.

Guild power

Image via Maskoff758

Guild Zippy shifted to Guild Daeja during TFT Patch 12.19, with the Mirage dragon becoming the primary carrier. And the late-game Set 7.5 comp improved even more following the 12.19 B-patch.

Attack speed and ability power items are preferred on Daeja, while Zippy as a secondary carrier prefers items like Infinity Edge and Bloodthirster. Twitch is also a powerful secondary carrier, especially at three-star, using items like Hand of Justice or the IE/JG combo. A Guild Crest or Crown should go on Daeja, and Augments to prioritize are Gear Upgrades, Thrill of the Hunt, Ancient Archives, and Celestrial Blessing.

Xayah and Guild is still a solid TFT Set 7.5 build, bordering on A and B-tier. Running Swifshot vertical in conjunction with Guild is powerful should the stars align to pull it off.

Best TFT Patch 12.20 A-tier comps

The A-tier TFT 12.20 builds are Mage verticle, Olaf Reroll, Yone Reroll, Darkflight verticle, and Karma/Lee Sin Dragonmancer Reroll.

Dragonmancer Reroll

Image via PhinPhinThao

Emerging out of the TFT Patch 12.20 meta was an old favorite: Karma and Lee Sin Dragonmancer Reroll. The Dragonmancer trait provides flexibility, allowing for a variety of Reroll primary and secondary carriers. This new version takes a Dragonmancer emblem and puts it on Aurelion Sol during the late-game stages.

Karma and Lee Sin are the early and mid-game carriers, with Lee Sin using items like Ionic Spark and Chalice of Power while Karma has the standard JG/IE combo or items like Hand of Justice and Bloodthirster. Players can also opt to reroll Kai’Sa instead or use Yasuo as a late-game carrier as well. And even Volibear can function as a solid secondary carrier.

Mage vertical build

Image via LeDuck

The Uncharted Realms AP build is slightly harder to play, requiring a Nomsy Mage to pull it off. Sylas is the primary tank carry with items like Gargoyle Stoneplate and Sunfire Cape, while Nomsy wants Ao Shin items like Spear of Shojin and Hextech Gunblade.

The other catch to seven Mage vertical in Patch 12.20 is being able to three-star key units like Nomsy, Lux, and even Sylas. Utility items like Zeke’s Herald and Chalice of Power are also favored in the vertical Mage comp.

Darkflight vertical build

Image via LeDuck

Darkflight vertical TFT builds are still a viable late-game option, using Rengar as the primary carrier and Qiyana as the sacrificed unit. An Emblem is preferred on Qiyana. Radiant and Ornn items also work. Rengar wants items like Infinity Edge and Guinsoo’s Rageblade. Swain and Aphelios are the secondary carriers, with Swain wanting Morellonomicon and any attack speed item on Aphelios. Double Trouble is a solid Augment that can pull players into a Darkflight vertical build.

Olaf reroll

Image via Gunmay

Olaf improved with TFT Patch 12.19 and even more with the 12.19 B-patch, so the Warrior and Scalescorn can get added to builds playing dragons. The Olaf reroll comp works well in conjunction with Whispers, using Sy’fen and Pantheon as secondary carriers to support Olaf and his shenanigans. And a three-star Diana can easily push the comp into a top lobby finish.

Ideal items on Olaf are different than past versions of the TFT build. Olaf can still use Bloodthirster, but Infinity Edge and Rapid Firecannon are considered best-in-slot. Other alternatives include Giant Slayer, Hand of Justice, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade.

Augments that help the Olaf reroll build shine are Base Camp, Scoped Weapons, and a Scalescorn Crest or Crown. Players should slow-roll for Olaf and Diana at level seven and then push for level eight.

Yone Reroll

Image via BunnyMuffins

Having emerged into the meta during Patch 12.19, Yone Reroll capitalizes on the Swiftshot trait. The TFT build needs a Swiftshot emblem on Yone to truly succeed, along with the Draconic Augment Scoped Weapons. The Guardian buff within Patch 12.20 improved the frontline defense of the Yone Reroll end-game build using Braum as the main defense carrier.

Items that Yone can use most effectively in conjunction with the Swiftshot emblem are Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Giant Slayer within the third item slot. Last Whisper and Quicksilver are also solid item options.

Best TFT Patch 12.20 B-tier comps

The B-tier TFT 12.20 comps that are borderline A-tier builds are Seraphine/Graves and Lagoon Mages.

Seraphine Reroll

Image via LeDuck

Buffs to Zac in Patch 12.20 helped a new Seraphine Reroll TFT build emerge within the Dragonlands meta. The comp uses the Lagoon trait to establish an early-game board while taking advantage of the econ benefits. Zac is the designated frontline tank while Seraphine is the primary carrier.

Ideal items on Seraphine are Spear of Shojin and Morellonomicon. Deathcap is also a solid third option. In conjunction with Seraphine are Graves and Zeri, activating the Cannoneer trait. Zeri is a bot that needs Zeke’s Heralds to speed up the attack speed for Graves, who is best equipped with items like Hand of Justice and Last Whisper.

Lagoon Mages

Image via LeDuck

Lagoon Mages are still hot in the TFT Set 7.5 meta, although the build has dropped slightly since the release of Patch 12.19. Sohm remains the primary carrier, supported by Sylas on the frontline. Ideal items for Shom are Blue Buff and Morellonomicon, while Sylas wants Gargoyle Stoneplate and Ionic Spark. Nilah is the joint secondary carrier in Lagoon Mages, equipped with items like Bloodthirster and Infinity Edge.

Update Oct. 17 1:30pm CT: Best TFT Set 7.5 meta comps adjusted following the 12.19 B-patch.

Update Oct. 21 12pm CT: All emerging best TFT 7.5 meta comps from Patch 12.20 were added.

Update Oct. 24 10:30am CT: All end-game best TFT comps updated following LATAM Regional Finals and NA Last Chance Qualifiers.