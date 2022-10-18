Don't miss out on any of the Dragonlands action leading up to TFT Worlds.

Major Teamfight Tactics tournaments will take place throughout Oct. and Nov. to determine regional seeding at the Dragonlands World Championship.

A total of 32 TFT players from around the world will compete at the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. Leading up to the final showdown in Set 7.5, each region has a Finals tournament to determine the number of players attending Worlds from those regions. In addition to the Regional Finals, there is also a Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournament that will add two seeds from each tournament.

Dates for the LCQ Eastern and Western tournaments have not been confirmed by Riot at time of writing. Neither has the number of seeds per region. It’s likely the seeding will remain the same as it was for the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, providing China and EMEA with the most slots.

EMEA : Five

: Five CN : Five

: Five NA : Four

: Four KR : Four

: Four BR : Three

: Three LATAM : Three

: Three JP : Two

: Two OCE : Two

: Two Eastern LCQ : Two

: Two Western LCQ: Two

Here are all the major tournaments and Regional Finals for each of the eight regions leading up to the 2022 TFT Dragonlands World Championship, according to Riot.

All TFT Worlds 2022 Regional Finals and LCQ dates

North America

Set 7.5 Last Chance Qualifier: Oct. 8 to 9

Regional Finals: Oct. 21 to 23

EMEA

Regional Finals: Nov. 3 to 6

OCE

The OCE Regional Final took place from Oct. 7 to 9 with Tamura77 and Huey Dewey Louie earning invites to Dragonlands Worlds.

LATAM

Playoffs for Regional Finals: Oct. 14 to 16

Regional Finals: Oct. 22

Brazil

Last Chance Qualifier: Oct. 13 to 16

Regional Finals: Oct. 28 to Nov. 6

Korea

Regional Finals: Oct. 22 to 23

Japan

Regional Playoffs: Oct. 16

Regional Finals: Oct. 23

China