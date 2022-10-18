When is TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Worlds?

Riot Games is taking the Teamfight Tactics World Championship seriously for the Dragonlands set, increasing the total payout while offering competitors an improved format.

Players from around the globe will gather to show off their TFT skills at the end of Set 7.5 for the Dragonlands World Championship. Played on Patch 12.21, Worlds will have a total prize pool of $456,000 with first place taking home $150,000. Fans can watch the action unfold at TFT Dragonlands Worlds from Nov. 18 to 20.

Prior to the Worlds stage, each TFT region will have a finals tournament, seeding their region at the World Championship. Other tournaments will feed into Dragonlands Worlds as well, like the Last Chance Qualifier, and even the NA Mid-Set Finale.

Competition at Worlds will take place over the course of three days, with no players getting eliminated on day one. A total of eight will advance to the final day, earning a minimum of $11,000 from the total prize pool.

As of writing, the OCE region has already determined Tamura77 and Huey Dewey Louie will represent the region at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship. The NA region will have its regional Last Chance Qualifier take place from Oct. 22 to 23, with a regional final on Nov. 4 to 6.

Brazil will have its regional ginals on Nov. 6, and the EMEA region will have the Rising Legends Finals take place from Nov. 3 to 6. Korea will have its Legends Cup from Oct. 29 to 30. The LATAM region has its finals running from Oct. 14 to 23. And the Japan Finals will take place on Oct. 29.